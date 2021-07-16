‘Chucky’ Teaser: ‘Someone Took the Butcher Knife’ in First Look at Creepy Syfy and USA Show (Video)

The Chucky doll from the upcoming Syfy series of the same name is extremely creepy — and probably not entirely in ways that were intended.

On Thursday, Syfy shared the first look at its murderous doll in a 20-second teaser video. Only about half of that is actual show footage, but it’s plenty to give you nightmares all weekend.

Watch the video above.

The series was ordered more than a year ago by Syfy. It will finally air this fall on both Syfy and USA Network.

Don Mancini, who wrote all seven “Chucky” films and directed three, will serve as showrunner and direct the first episode. David Kirschner, who produced all the films alongside Mancini, will executive produce alongside Nick Antosca and Harley Peyton, under Antosca’s Eat the Cat production company. UCP is the studio.

In the new series, a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale and throws an idyllic American town into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

Jennifer Tilly is reprising her role as Tiffany Valentine and Brad Dourif is again voicing the doll. Dourif started with Chucky in the first film; Tilly joined the franchise in 1998’s “Bridge of Chucky.”

Additional cast for the cable series includes Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind and Björgvin Arnarson. Devon Sawa will recur.

Chucky, who is a children’s doll that becomes possessed by the soul of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray, first appeared in the 1988 film “Child’s Play,” which was directed by Tom Holland. The franchise spawned six sequels, the most recent being “Cult of Chucky” in 2017.

“Chucky” is set to premiere Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. on both Syfy and USA Network.