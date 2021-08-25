Chyler Leigh Stoked to Return in ‘The Flash’ Crossover Event: ‘I Knew I Wasn’t Quite Done’

“Supergirl” may be ending this season, but that doesn’t mean we’re losing all the Super Friends right away. Chyler Leigh is set to return as Alex Danvers this November as part of the “Armageddon” crossover event on “The Flash,” and she’s thrilled to have more time to be Sentinel.

We don’t know much about the plot of the special itself, beyond the fact that Team Flash is facing “a powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances.” That alien threat is apparently powerful enough to wipe out humanity, causing Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) to call in some reinforcements.

“What I will say is I am very, very, very grateful to be part of it. I was asked if I was interested, and if I wanted to, you know, take part and I was like, ‘Uhhh, hell yeah,'” Leigh told TheWrap. “I knew I wasn’t quite done with Alex or Sentinel. I just had that feeling, you know? Along the way, I was like ‘I’m just not … I’m not ready yet!'”

From what Chyler Leigh knows so far — which is admittedly very little — Sentinel is going to be a key part of the team when facing this threat.

“Last I spoke with Eric [Wallace], their showrunner, Alex does get to have a really, pretty special part of the event,” Leigh said.

The five-part event will also feature appearances by other “Arrowverse” series cast members, including “Batwoman” star Javicia Leslie, Cress Williams of “Black Lightning,” Brandon Routh as The Atom, Kat McNamara as Mia Queen and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi. They’ll be squaring off against Neil McDonough’s Damien Darhk and Tom Cavanagh’s return as Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash.

“The Flash” will return Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. Until then, new episodes of “Supergirl” are now airing on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.