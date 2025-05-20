Daniel Craig and Cillian Murphy in Talks to Star in Damien Chazelle’s Prison Drama

Daniel Craig and Cillian Murphy are in talks to star in Damien Chazelle’s upcoming untitled film, which takes place in a prison, TheWrap has learned.

Chazelle will direct and has written the script. He will also produce alongside Olivia Hamilton under their Wild Chickens Productions banner.

Paramount Pictures is distributing the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s “Babylon” follow-up.

Chazelle was previously working on a biopic about legendary daredevil Evel Knievel which had Leonardo DiCaprio attached to star. DiCaprio dropped out of the Knievel project to work on another project with Martin Scorsese, freeing up Chazelle to work on the untitled prison drama.

Craig most recently starred in A24’s “Queer,” and will next be seen in his third Benoit Blanc mystery thriller, “Wake Up Dead Man,” which will premiere on Netflix later this year. Craig recently retired as James Bond in 2021’s “No Time to Die.” Before shooting the Chazelle prison drama, Craig will star in Greta Gerwig’s “Narnia,” also at Netflix.

Murphy won the Best Actor Oscar in 2024 for playing J. Robert Oppenheimer, the founder of the atomic bomb in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.” Murphy recently wrapped production on the “Peaky Blinders” movie titled “The Immortal Man” at Netflix.

