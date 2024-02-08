Fairy Tale Horror Film ‘Cinderella’s Revenge’ Set for April Release | Exclusive

Get ready for more twisted tales from the public domain. Iconic Events is releasing “Cinderella’s Revenge,” a gory twist on the classic fairy tale.

The film stars Lauren Staerck as the famed young lady who finds freedom from her wicked stepmother with the help of her fairy godmother. Only this time, instead of sending her to a ball to find her prince, the godmother (Natasha Henstridge) helps Cinderella unleash a plan of bloody vengeance.

“I’m so excited for audiences to see this newly imagined horror version of Cinderella in theaters. The picture is scary and fun at the same time and horror fans will love it,” said producer Mark L. Lester to TheWrap.

Stephanie Lodge, Beatrice Fletcher, Megan Purvis and Darrell Griggs also star in the film which Lester produced with Jessica Mathis at Titan Global Entertainment. The film’s theatrical release is part of an exclusive deal with Regal, with Quiver Distribution handling all other rights in North America.

The release of “Cinderella’s Revenge” is being handled by Iconic Events Releasing, which is primarily known for screening UFC pay-per-view events in movie theaters, but has also brought several indie horror titles to the big screen. Its most prominent success has been with the ultra-gory 2022 slasher film “Terrifier 2,” which grossed $10.6 million from a targeted theatrical release of 1,550 theaters.



JD Beaufils of Blacktop International negotiated the deals on behalf of Sobini Films with Judah Klatzker of Quiver Distribution and Nick Royak of Iconic Releasing.

“Cinderella’s Revenge” hits theaters April 26.