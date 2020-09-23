Trump Tweets ‘Never a Fan of John’ After Cindy McCain Endorses Biden

Sen. John McCain’s widow Cindy McCain did a morning show circuit Wednesday to explain why she’s endorsing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“I, like everyone else, want to have a president that will have my back, that shows empathy and compassion, who has courage and dignity in how they lead and that’s Joe Biden,” said the longtime Republican.

Just before she went on “Good Morning America,” current President Trump tweeted, “I hardly know Cindy McCain other than having put her on a Committee at her husband’s request. Joe Biden was John McCain’s lapdog. So many BAD decisions on Endless Wars & the V.A., which I brought from a horror show to HIGH APPROVAL. Never a fan of John. Cindy can have Sleepy Joe!”

ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos asked her for her response to Trump’s tweet.

She paused.

“I don’t have any,” she said.

During the interview, McCain explained that while she and Biden disagreed politically on some issues, they were always able to maintain a kindness and friendship.

Also key in her endorsement was the bombshell Atlantic piece that reported earlier this month that Trump had disparaged military dead, calling them losers. In that piece, Trump’s renewed attacks on Sen. McCain were highlighted, too.

In July 2015, before he was elected and while the senator was still alive, Trump said, “John McCain is not a ‘war hero.’ He is a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured, let me tell you.”

When Trump made those remarks on the campaign trail almost five years ago, they were met with scattered boos from the audience at the Family Leadership Summit, according to Politico.

