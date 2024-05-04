Cindy McCain Says There is ‘Full-Blown Famine’ in Northern Gaza: ‘It’s Moving Its Way South’ | Video

In a preview clip shared from her upcoming “Meet the Press” interview on Sunday, World Food Programme Executive Director Cindy McCain told host Kristen Welker the conditions in northern Gaza are beyond dire. McCain explained that “there is famine—full-blown famine—in the north, and it’s moving its way south.”

Welker introduced the conversation when she pointed out that the World Food Programme has so far provided 1.4 people a month since the war began in October 2023. She then asked, “How dire is the humanitarian crisis on the groud right now in Gaza?”

“Whenever you have conflicts like this, and emotions rage high, and things happen in a war, famine happens,” McCain answered. “And so what I can explain to you is—is there is famine—full-blown famine—in the north, and it’s moving its way south.”

“And so what we’re asking for and what we’ve continually asked for is a ceasefire and the ability to have unfettered access to get in—safe and unfettered access—to get into Gaza various ports and various gate crossings,” she continued.

“But we—you know, it hasn’t always worked that way,” McCain added. “It’s been a very difficult run and I’m so proud of our people on the ground there because it’s dangerous, and they continue to deliver.”

After Welker asked if there has been “an official declaration” of famine in northern Gaza, to which McCain responded, “No, no” before she added that based on what the organization has seen, famine is the appropriate term.

“It’s horror,” McCain told Welker. “It’s—you know, it’s so hard to look at and it’s so hard to hear, also. So I’m just—I’m so hoping that we can get a ceasefire and—and begin to—to feed these people, especially in the north, in a much faster fashion.”

People in northern Gaza also need more than food, she continued. “But also including, as I said, water, sanitation, medicine—it’s all part of the famine—the famine issue, and it’s also something we need to make sure the world understands we can’t let this happen.”

“It just—in this day and age when… when the world has the ability to feed itself 10 times over, nobody should starve,” she said. “Nobody should starve.”

On Wednesday Reuters reported that people in northern Gaza are “suffering an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe.” At least 34,000 people have died, countless bodies are still buried under rubble, more than 75% of the population has been displaced, and 62% of homes in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed. It is estimated that it could take 14 years to rebuild Gaza.

In addition to the World Food Programme, the The World Health Organization has said 16-25% of children under 5 years old in Gaza suffer from acute malnutrition. The health infrastructure has also been badly damaged, and the handful of hospitals that are still operable lack supplies.

Watch the exchange between McCain and Welker in the video above.