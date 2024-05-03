One Year After Strikes, Hollywood Labor Celebrates Newfound Momentum

On May 1, 2023, the Writers Guild of America announced the start of an industry-changing strike. One year later, not far from Netflix’s offices on Hollywood Boulevard, the unions that were on the picket lines joined others from across various industries in the annual May Day marches.

Members of multiple Hollywood unions — most notably IATSE and SAG-AFTRA -— were among the thousands who marched down to the Chinese Theatre. They included members of Unite Here Local 11, the hospitality union that has staged strikes against prominent hotels in Los Angeles for nearly a year, reaching contract agreements with 46