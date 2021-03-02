“Greyhound,” “Mank,” “News of the World,” “Sound of Metal” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” have been nominated by the Cinema Audio Society for the 57th annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Sound Mixing, the CAS announced on Tuesday.

Nominees in the animated-feature category were “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon,” “Onward,” “Soul,” “The Croods: A New Age” and “Trolls World Tour,” while documentary nominations went to “David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet,” “My Octopus Teacher,” “The Social Dilemma” and two music docs, “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” and “Zappa.”

While CAS nominations have traditionally been a good barometer of which films will be nominated for Oscars in the Best Sound Mixing category, the Academy last year combined its two sound categories, mixing and editing, into a single Best Sound category.

“Greyhound,” “News of the World” and “Sound of Metal” were the three films nominated both by the CAS and by the Motion Picture Sound Editors in their effects/foley category, which in the past was their best Oscar predictor.

Nominees in the TV categories included “American Horror Story: 1984,” “Lovecraft Country,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Ted Lasso” and “The Mandalorian,” the only program to receive two nominations.

This year’s CAS Awards will take place on April 17 at a virtual ceremony. At the ceremony, George Clooney will receive the CAS Filmmaker Award and William B. Kaplan will be the CAS Career Achievement Honoree.

The nominees:

Motion Pictures – Live Action

“Greyhound”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Motion Pictures – Animated

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Onward”

“Soul”

“The Croods: A New Age”

“Trolls World Tour”

Motion Pictures – Documentary

“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart”

“The Social Dilemma”

“Zappa”

Non-Theatrical Motion Picture or Limited Series

“American Horror Story: 1984”: Ep. 9, “Final Girl”

“Fargo”: Ep. 7, “East/West”

“Lovecraft Country”: Ep. 1, “Sundown”

“The Queen’s Gambit”: Ep. 4, “Middle Game”

“Watchmen”: Ep. 6, “This Extraordinary Being”

Television Series – 1 Hour

“Better Call Saul”: Ep. 8, “Bagman”

“Ozark”: Ep. 10, “All In”

“The Crown”: S4, Ep. 1, “Gold Stick”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”: S3, Ep. 8, “A Jewish Girl Walks Into the Apollo … “

“Westworld”: S3, Ep. 4, “The Mother of Exiles”

Television Series – 1/2 Hour

“Dead to Me”: Ep. 201, “You Know What You Did”

“Modern Family”: Ep.1118, “Finale Part 1”

“Ted Lasso”: Ep. 110, “The Hope that Kills You”

“The Mandalorian”: Ep. 102, “Chapter 2: The Child”

“The Mandalorian”: Ep. 205, “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music – Series or Specials

“Beastie Boys Story”

“Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You”

“Hamilton”

“Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time,” Ep. 1

“NASA & SpaceX: Journey to The Future”

