Harkins CEO Mike Bowers Named Chair of NATO’s Cinema Foundation

The Cinema Foundation, the nonprofit organization of the National Association of Theater Owners, has appointed Harkins Theaters president/CEO Mike Bowers as its new chair.

Bowers will take over from Tim Handren, who is retiring as CEO of Santikos Theatres. Tori A. Baker, the CEO and president of the Salt Lake Film Society, will continue to lead as the vice chair of The Cinema Foundation.

“I’m thrilled to join the team behind The Cinema Foundation led by Bryan Braunlich with the goal of strengthening the cinema industry and engaging moviegoing audiences around the country,” Bowers said in a Monday statement. “It’s a true honor to serve as the chair of this foundation for a great industry.”

Bowers joins The Cinema Foundation with more than 40 years of experience, helping grow Harkins Theaters from an Arizona-based chain with six locations to one of the Top 5 largest circuits in the United States. In addition to The Cinema Foundation, Bowers’ positions include vice chair of the NATO executive board, and membership on The Greater Phoenix Leadership Council and the committee for CEO’s Against Cancer for the American Cancer Society,



“Mike is one of our most strategic, dedicated and passionate ambassadors for the cinema industry and for the importance of movie theaters as cornerstones serving our communities,” added Braunlich, executive director of The Cinema Foundation. “We’re fortunate to have him as our chair.”

Created by NATO in 2022, The Cinema Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to promoting the moviegoing experience to the public and boosting employment and advancement opportunities to workers in the movie theater industry. The organization has also coordinated with theaters, studios and industry partners to hold events such as National Cinema Day, with tickets and popcorn sold for $4 each.