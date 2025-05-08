Cinema United Chief Says He Is ‘Encouraged’ by Efforts to Bolster US Film Industry, Committed to Working With Trump and Congress

Cinema United CEO Michael O’Leary says he is “encouraged” by efforts to bolster the United States film industry and is committed to working with President Trump and Congress.

“It is important to recognize that theatrical exhibition is not a Hollywood industry, but a Main Street industry,” O’Leary said in a statement.

Read O’Leary’s statement in full below:

“We are encouraged by recent efforts to bolster the American filmed entertainment industry, including proposals to assist the people who operate theatres in towns of all sizes across the country to create the great movie houses of the next generation. It is important to recognize that theatrical exhibition is not a Hollywood industry, but a Main Street industry, and proposals that support and promote the hard work being done by theatre owners will have a positive and meaningful impact in communities across this nation. We are committed to working with the administration, Congress and all interested parties who recognize and share the goal of ensuring that our local theatres retain both their economic and cultural significance, and we thank them for their leadership.”

Cinema United’s statement comes after actor Jon Voight and his producing partner Steven Paul presented a proposal to President Trump this past weekend with a variety of tax incentives designed to increase film and TV production in the United States. Among them is a proposed expansion of Section 181 — which permits a 100% deduction for the first $15 million of the cost of producing a film that is shot in the U.S. — to include movie theaters so that they can receive a tax break on expenditures for updating their infrastructure.

Top theater chains represented by Cinema United have already committed a combined $2.2 billion towards renovations in theaters across the U.S. and Canada.