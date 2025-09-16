Movie Theater Chains Spent $1.5 Billion in Renovations Over the Past Year, Cinema United Says

Movie theater chains spent $1.5 billion over the last year renovating and refurbishing cinemas nationwide, Cinema United found in a report published Tuesday. The theater org’s latest came one year to the day after it launched an industry-wide campaign to refurbish thousands of movie theaters across North America supported by the industry’s biggest chains.

The report’s results were representative of the first year of Cinema United’s three-year campaign. Refurbishments included $920 million from the top eight circuits in North America. Those circuits, which include AMC, Cinemark, Regal, Cineplex, B&B and Marcus Theaters, pledged $2.2 billion in investments from 2024 to 2027.

Cinema United reports that these investments have created more than 100,000 jobs directly related to these refurbishments and have added more than 200 premium format screens, from auditoriums from established companies like Imax and Dolby to in-house premium formats like the recently launched AMC XL auditoriums that started rolling out earlier this year.

“Exhibition is a Main Street industry,” Michael O’Leary, president and CEO of Cinema United, said. “Theatre owners aren’t just re-investing in their facilities; they are investing in cities and towns of all sizes across the United States and Canada. The beneficiaries of this commitment will, of course, be movie fans of all ages but also local businesses and the talented contractors and craftspeople who help bring these renovations to life.”

Along with improving the sound and picture quality of auditoriums, other refurbishments include improved and expanded concessions, adding recliner seats and in select cases, opening full entertainment centers in which theaters are accompanied by other options like arcades, sports bars and even pickleball courts.

“Movie theatres provide an unmatched entertainment experience for people around the world, but they are also important cornerstones in their communities. The re-investment and innovation underway at theatres of all sizes will bolster local economies by driving revenue and creating jobs,” Bob Bagby, CEO of B&B Theatres and chair of Cinema United, said. “Every day, movie theatres create jobs, partner with local vendors and attract movie fans who also support surrounding businesses.”

So far, the domestic box office for 2025 has reached $6.22 billion, 4.5% ahead of 2024 but 8.8% behind 2023. Theaters are rolling out these ongoing refurbishments ahead of a holiday season that will include films such as “Wicked: For Good,” “Hamnet,” “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2,” “Zootopia 2” and “Avatar: Fire and Ash.”