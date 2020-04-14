cinemark aurora shooting

Cinemark Lays Off 17,500 Workers, Furloughs 50% of Corporate Staff

by | April 14, 2020 @ 10:14 AM

The cinema chain recently announced a planned $250 million debt issue

Cinemark Holdings has laid off more than 17,500 hourly employees and furloughed 50% of its corporate employees at 20% of their salary, the theater chain revealed in a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The movie theater chain has been grossly impacted by the continued novel coronavirus pandemic, forced to shut theater operations across the country. The company’s CEO, Mark Zoradi, whose pay rose to $6.3 million in 2019, is currently going without a salary as the company’s revenues have ceased.

On Monday, Cinemark also said it planned to issue $250 million worth of debt securities for general corporate purposes and to increase liquidity.

“The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on the world and our industry. The situation continues to be volatile and the social and economic effects are widespread,” the company said in a filing. “Although we believe the closure of our theaters is temporary, we cannot predict when the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will subside or when our business will return to normal levels.

Also Read: Cinemark to Raise $250 Million in New Debt Offering as Pandemic Drags On

“The longer and more severe the pandemic, including repeat or cyclical outbreaks beyond the one we are currently experiencing, the more severe the adverse effects will be on our business, results of operations, liquidity, cash flows, financial condition, access to credit markets and ability to service our existing and future indebtedness,” the filing continued. “Even when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, we cannot guarantee that we will recover as rapidly as other industries”

Cinemark, like other exhibitors and companies in Hollywood, has taken drastic measures to ensure the business will be able to survive and recover from the pandemic. The CFO has undertaken a formal daily review and approval process for all outgoing procurement and payment requests, and discussing with landlords and major suppliers whether certain contractual payments can be delayed.

Cinemark is relying on relief from the $2 trillion CARES Act. Based on a review of its potential, the company said it expects to receive an approximately $20 million cash tax refund in 2020 related to qualified improvement property expenditures from 2018 and 2019.

Also Read: Cinemark Corporate Employees to Take Severe Pay Cuts as CEO Forgoes Salary During Pandemic

“Although we are reviewing, and intend to seek, any available potential benefits under the CARES Act, including those described above, we cannot predict the manner in which such benefits will be allocated or administered and we cannot assure you that we will be able to access such benefits in a timely manner or at all,” the filing reads. “We believe that the exhibition industry has historically fared well during recessions, and we remain optimistic that it will rebound and benefit from pent-up social demand as home sheltering subsides and people seek togetherness with a return to normalcy.

“However, we cannot assure you that the impact of COVID-19 will not continue to have an adverse effect on our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition, access to credit markets and ability to service our existing and future indebtedness, some of which may be significant,” it continues.

While Cinemark is certainly struggling through the pandemic, it has fared better than some of its peers.

Also Read: Cinemark Stock Rebounds, Analyst Upgrades Movie Theater Company to Buy

B. Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold upgraded Cinemark’s stock last week to “buy” from “neutral,” amid growing confidence that the theatrical box office will be able to get back its footing following the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We came away from our recent hosted group investor call increasingly confident in management’s ability to control cash flow and get through this shutdown period without any adverse liquidity events-and be in a position of strength on the other side,” Wold wrote in a note to clients. “We view this as an attractive additional entry point for investors who remain positive on the exhibition industry in general and want to be positioned for when visibility into a theater reopening timeline becomes clearer.”

All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

  • Mulan No Time to Die Wonder Woman 1984 coronavirus delays Disney/MGM/Warner Bros.
  • No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond Photo credit: Universal
  • a quiet place part ii emily blunt Photo credit: Paramount
  • Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway Photo credit: Sony
  • F9 trailer fast and furious Photo credit: Universal
  • THE LOVEBIRDS Paramount/Netflix
  • Blue Story Paramount coronavirus Photo credit: Paramount
  • The Artists Wife Bruce Dern Lena Olin Strand Releasing
  • The Truth IFC Films
  • Mulan 2020 Liu Yifei Disney
  • new mutants 20th Century Studios
  • Antlers Searchlight Pictures
  • Shang-Chi Logo Marvel
  • Tom Hanks Getty Images
  • tom cruise mission impossible fallout skydive Paramount Pictures
  • Elle Fanning Dakota Fanning Getty Images
  • sarah adina smith Getty Images
  • jurassic world fallen kingdom jurassic park movies ranked Universal Pictures
  • Ice Cube on Hip Hop Squares Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart
  • penelope cruz antonio banderas Getty Images
  • The Batman Robert Pattinson The Dark Knight Batsuit Batcycle Warner Bros.
  • Sylvester Stallone Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello Getty Images
  • Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros.
  • Paul Schrader Photo by Jayne Wexler for TheWrap
  • the matrix 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Warner Bros.
  • First Cow A24
  • Deerskin Jean Dujardin Greenwich Entertainment
  • Mark Wahlberg Uncharted Movie Getty Images/Naughty Dog
  • The Climb Sony Pictures Classics
  • Avatar 20th Century Studios
  • The Personal History of David Copperfield Searchlight Pictures
  • The Woman In The Window Amy Adams 20th Century Studios
  • Bull Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • minions the rise of gru super bowl trailer Universal
  • Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Gal Gadot CCXP 2019 Warner Bros.
  • Scoob Trailer Warner Animation
  • In The Heights Warner Bros.
  • James Wan Getty Images
  • Sony Release Slate Sony
  • Tom Hanks in Greyhound Sony
  • Wicked musical Getty Images
  • Sing Illumination
  • top gun maverick tom cruise Paramount
  • Candyman 2020 Universal
  • Will Packer, The Wrap: The Grill Photographed by Ian Spanier for TheWrap
  • The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run Paramount Pictures
  • jungle cruise Disney
  • Free Guy Poster Crop Ryan Reynolds First Trailer CCXP 20th Century Fox/Disney
  • Bill Murray The French Dispatch Searchlight Pictures
  • harrison ford indiana jones old Paramount
  • bob odenkirk emmy Photograph by Steven Gerlich for TheWrap
  • SOUL Jamie Foxx Tina Fey Walt Disney Studios/Pixar
  • Antoine Fuqua Getty Images
1 of 55

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

Trey Williams

Trey Williams

Film Reporter covering the biz • trey.williams@thewrap.com • Twitter: @trey3williams

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Donald Trump Mutiny on the Bounty Captain Bligh

Trump Compares Himself to ‘Mutiny on the Bounty’ Movie Villain Captain Bligh
Cannes

Cannes Film Festival Postpones Again, Hints Fest May Not Happen in ‘Original Form’
Andrew Napolitano

Fox News’ Andrew Napolitano Rejects Trump Claim of ‘Total’ Authority to Reopen Economy
Joe Scarborough

MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ Fact-Checks Trump’s Monday Press Conference, Calls Out His ‘Screw Ups’ (Video)

Rita Wilson Questions Effectiveness of Chloroquine on Coronavirus, Recalls ‘Extreme’ Side Effects (Video)
Killing Eve season 3

‘Killing Eve’ Ticks Down in Season 3 Return With 1.1 Million Viewers
Daily Show Roy Wood Jr Confessional Coronavirus

Roy Wood Jr Accidentally Confesses His Pandemic Sins to ‘The Daily Show’ Co-Workers on Zoom (Video)
Colbert Trump Metrics Coronavirus

Colbert Tries to Imagine How Trump’s Brain Will Figure Out When to Reopen the Country (Video)
TrumpDonald Trump coronavirus press briefing

Trump Campaign Sues Wisconsin TV Station for ‘Fraudulent’ Democratic Ad Criticizing Coronavirus Response
Vox Media logo

Vox Media to Furlough About 100 Employees This Week (Report)

Disney Enters New $5 Billion Credit Agreement With Citibank
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE