Cinemark Blows Past Wall Street Forecast With $611 Million in Q1 Revenue

Cinemark posted a dramatically smaller loss for the first quarter, besting analyst expectations as the national theater chain saw customers return to the movies.

The Plano, Texas-based company said revenue leaped 32% to $610.7 million for the three months ended March 31, compared with $460.5 million for the 2022 first quarter. Analysts polled by Zack’s Investment Services had expected revenue of $569 million.

The company noted that the volume of wide-release theatrical films in the quarter increased more than 25% over the 2022 period. Full year volume is tracking beter than expected, with 110 wide-release films on the docket.

Admissions revenue soared 32% to $311 million, including $244.7 million in the U.S., up 27.5% from last year. Concession revenue leaped 36% to $235.8 million, including $186.8 million in the U.S., up 32% from last year.

In premarket trading, shares jumped 6%, after closing Thursday at $16.51, up 88% since the start of the year.

Worldwide average ticket price was $7.25 and concession revenue per patron was $5.50. Domestically, average ticket price was $9.71, and concession revenue per customer $7.41.

The loss for the quarter came in at $3.1 million, or 3 cents per share. That’s an vast improvement from the loss in the fourth quarter of 2022 of $74 million, or 62 cents per share, last year, and a major beat to Wall Street projections of a loss of 28 cents per share.

Cinemark enjoyed an 30% jump in attendance to 43 million — 25.2 million in U.S. theaters — thanks to a stronger early-year slate. Along with continued turnout from holiday hit sequels “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” January films like “A Man Called Otto” and “M3GAN” brought moviegoers from a wide range of interests and demographics back to theaters.

A crowded spring slate saw sequels like “Creed III,” “Scream VI” and “John Wick: Chapter 4” open in March to domestic box office totals of over $100 million. In all, the first quarter domestic box office finished at $1.72 billion, down 28% from the $2.4 billion posted in the first quarter of 2019 but an improvement of 28% from the $1.34 billion total seen in the first quarter of 2022.

The second quarter has already gotten off to a blazing start thanks to “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which this weekend will become just the third animated film to gross over $500 million in North America and which pushed April box office totals to just under $900 million, third most for the month in industry history.

That momentum is expected to carry over into a loaded box office season that will include films like “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” Disney’s remake of “The Little Mermaid,” “The Flash,” and “Fast X.” So far, second-quarter domestic totals have reached $917 million, 52% ahead of last year’s pace and 9.6% ahead of the pace set in the second quarter of 2017.

Cinemark said its first quarter box office results outpaced the overall industry’s recovery, and claimed a 100 basis point increase in market share since reopening after the pandemic shutdown.

“We remain highly encouraged about our industry’s ongoing recovery based on positive sustained momentum in movie-going trends, an accelerating improvement in film volume, and better than expected box office performance year-to-date,” said CEO Sean Gamble in a statement. “Consumers continue to demonstrate their avid desire to experience movies, and all forms of content, in a shared, larger-than-life, cinematic setting, and our studio partners are collectively reinforcing that there is simply no better way to amplify excitement, interest, cultural relevance, and financial value for their films than with a full-blown exclusive theatrical release.”

The company also said it paid down $100 million of debt on May 1 using cash on hand, but it has $2.49 billion in long-term debt outstanding, up from $2.48 billion last year.