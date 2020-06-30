Cinemark Set to Reopen Movie Theaters on July 24 With Classic Hollywood Films

Cinemark on Tuesday announced plans to begin reopening its movie theaters on July 24 with a series of classic Hollywood movies.

The nation’s third largest exhibitor based its plans on results from reopening five theaters in the Dallas area where the company is based.

While the reopening of movie theaters continues to shift due to state and local ordinances as well as a shifting release calendar, the first Hollywood films are currently expected to roll out on July 31 with the Russell Crowe thriller “Unhinged,” followed by the rom-com “The Broken Hearts Gallery” on Aug. 7.

As a result of the recent shifts in new theatrical releases, Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld just pushed back its theater reopening to July 31.

“Cinemark is pleased with the moviegoer response and key learnings from our initial five-theater test-and-learn phase in the Dallas area, and we look forward to welcoming movie fans back into our auditoriums across the country to enjoy this year’s newest films,” Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi said in a statement. “Our multi-phased reopening plan was thoughtfully designed with multiple contingencies in place that enable us to efficiently adapt to today’s ever-changing environment. We continue to pay close attention to status of the virus, local mandates and availability of new content while prioritizing the health and safety of our guests, employees and communities.”

Cinemark has increased its cleaning and safety protocols, designating a “chief clean and safety monitor” at each theater to insure best practices are maintained.

The company, based in Plano, Texas, operates 555 theaters with 6,145 screens in 41 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America.