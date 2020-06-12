‘City on a Hill’ Creator Chuck MacLean Demoted Ahead of Season 2 Following Complaint

“City on a Hill” creator Chuck MacLean had his role reduced on the Showtime drama ahead of the show’s second season after a complaint about inappropriate comments he made while working on the show, TheWrap has confirmed.

MacLean served as writer and executive producer on the first season of the series but lost the EP title for Season 2. He was also barred from going to set, according to an individual familiar with the situation.

Deadline, which first reported the news, said MacLean was also made to participate in sensitivity training after an investigation into the complaint concluded.

“During City on a Hill, I focused specifically on supporting anyone who was underrepresented or felt marginalized on set and in the writers’ room. As a result, I was shocked and saddened when I heard that an anonymous individual had made these allegations,” MacLean said in a statement to Deadline. “I cooperated fully with CBS’s investigation and I was pleased when it found that the overwhelming majority of this individual’s claims were unfounded and that I was cleared to continue working on the show. I have always believed in treating all people equally and with respect, and I continue to do so.”

Showtime did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

Led by Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge, “City on a Hill” was created by MacLean based on an idea by Ben Affleck. Tom Fontana is showrunner. The series debuted last June and was renewed for a second season in August. Production on the second season was among those shut down by the coronavirus pandemic earlier this spring.