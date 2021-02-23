Showtime has released a trailer for the second season of “City on a Hill,” starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge as a pair of adversarial law enforcement officials in 1990s Boston.

The eight-episode Season 2 centers on a federal housing project in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston that is plagued with drug violence and a rightful distrust in local law enforcement. “The Deuce” alum Pernell Walker joins the new season as Grace Campbell, a coalition leader who works tirelessly on behalf of the community, only to see her efforts undermined by gang activity happening right under her nose.

Per Showtime, “Enter irreverent FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Bacon), who is here to exploit Boston’s defective criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to salvage his own career. Unfortunately for Jackie, assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge) is onto his adversary’s latest misstep. In time, the personal antagonism between these two escalates to an all-out war between the offices of the U.S. Attorney and the Suffolk DA. No one is safe from the collateral damage.”

Also Read: 'City on a Hill' Creator Chuck MacLean Demoted Ahead of Season 2 Following Complaint

Season 2 of “City on a Hill” premieres Sunday, March 28.

In addition to Bacon, Hodge and Walker, the new season also stars Lauren E. Banks, Mark O’Brien, Amanda Clayton, Matthew Del Negro and Jill Hennessy. Guest stars include Pernell Walker, Keiko Elizabeth, Lucia Ryan, Kameron Kierce, Shannon Wallace, John Doman and Michael O’Keefe.

Tom Fontana is showrunner and executive producer alongside Jennifer Todd, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jorge Zamacona, Barry Levinson, Chuck MacLean and Michael Cuesta. Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge and Michele Giordano serve as co-executive producers.