C.J. Harris, ‘American Idol’ Season 13 Contestant, Dies at 31

Former “American Idol” contestant C.J. Harris has died after suffering a heart attack Sunday, TheWrap has confirmed

Harris, who was a contestant on the singing competition show, died in Jasper, Alabama, while being transported by an ambulance to Walker Baptist Medical Center. CPR attempts failed.

“I’m completely shocked. Your talent and smile will be missed, and the world is definitely a darker and eerily quieter place without you in it,” Jessica Meuse, a fellow “American Idol” Season 13 contestant, wrote in an Instagram post remembering Harris. “I’ll miss your random phone calls asking for life advice and talking about the music world.”

Harris appeared on “American Idol” for the first time when the show held its 2014 auditions with judges Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr. in Salt Lake City. During his time on the show, he performed standout versions of “American Woman,” “Too Close” and “Free Fallin,’” and he made his way through the ranks as a top six finalist before getting eliminated.

Harris was born and raised in Jasper, Alabama, and is a father of two children.