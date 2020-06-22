“The Crown” star Claire Foy will next star in the psychological horror film “Dust,” which comes from “Winter’s Bone” producer Alix Madigan and is launching sales this week at the Cannes Virtual Marketplace.

Will Joines and Karrie Crouse, who previously collaborated on the short film “Propagation,” will direct “Dust” from a script that Crouse wrote. The script was developed at the Sundance Writer’s Lab.

In “Dust,” Foy is trapped by increasingly horrific dust storms in 1930s Oklahoma. She plays a young mother haunted by the past who becomes convinced that a mysterious presence is threatening her family and takes extraordinary measures to protect them.

Lucas Joaquin of Secret Engine is producing the film along with Madigan of Mad Dog Films.

CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group are co-representing North American rights on the film, and Mad River International is handling international sales at Cannes.

Foy most recently starred in “First Man” and as Lisbeth Salander in “The Girl in the Spider’s Web.” She’ll next be seen in Will Sharpe’s “Louis Wain,” a biopic on the 19th-century English artist, starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

Foy is represented by UTA, Independent Talent Group, and Premier. Joines and Crouse are represented by CAA.