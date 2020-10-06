Former presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway lashed out on Twitter early Tuesday morning, saying it’s “sick” for any adult to focus on her 15-year-old daughter Claudia’s social media. Claudia trended on Twitter Monday after posting on TikTok that President Trump was “doing badly” and doctors were doing “what they could do to stabilize him” after he was hospitalized for COVID-19.

“My daughter, Claudia, is beautiful & brilliant. She has access to top doctors & health care & lives comfortably. Like all of you, she speculates on social media,” Kellyanne tweeted Monday. “Yet she’s 15. You are adults. We have COVID, but it’s clear who’s really sick.”

Last Friday, Claudia broke the news that her mother had COVID on TikTok before Kellyanne did. In a series of posts, Claudia wrote that her mother had lied about her test results being negative and infected her after “coughing all around the house.” Claudia later also tested positive.

Also Read: Kellyanne Conway Tests Positive for COVID-19

Kellyanne announced she was leaving the White House in August and planned to spend more time with her four kids. Claudia, in particular, has gained a massive following on social media, where she posts about her support of Black Lives Matter, disgust with her mother’s politics and more.

While Kellyanne posted on Twitter that she and her daughter were doing well in quarantine, Claudia was posting a video of the two of them fighting. In the video, Conway accuses her child of causing “so much disruption” and curses after realizing she’s being recorded.

Check out the Conways exchange below (Warning: profanity):

HELP I can’t stop watching Claudia Conway argue with her mom 😭 pic.twitter.com/EINInHyE6j — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) October 6, 2020