Claudia Eller, Variety’s editor in chief from 2013 to 2022, is looking for a new job.

Eller, who had taken a medical leave from the post in June 2022, returned to the outlet four months later in the newly created role of chief production officer.

On Wednesday, she posted to LinkedIn that she was leaving the Hollywood trade at the end of the year and looking for a “new, full-time job opportunity.”

“I have been an entertainment journalist for 40+ years, the last 15 years as an editor. For the past decade, I served as Editor-In-Chief of leading entertainment publication Variety and I plan to leave the company at the end of the year,” her posts states.

“I am looking for a new full-time job opportunity that can benefit from my skills, my years of experience, my deep knowledge and contacts in the entertainment business with top talent, executives, filmmakers, writers, lawyers, agents, pubicists and industry organizations,” she wrote, adding that she is “willing to work remotely or in an office.”

Cynthia Littleton and Ramin Setoodeh succeeded Eller as co-editor.

Eller took a medical leave from the outlet in June 2022 after suffering a “minor hemorrhagic stroke.”

Her prior leave from the company happened in 2020 after she clashed with staff about the lack of newsroom diversity.

In a staff memo cited by the Los Angeles Times, Eller apologized for her management style: “The success I found in my hard-charging style as a journalist, I now realize, can come across as autocratic when I’m managing others,” she wrote at the time.

When she returned after a few months, Littleton told staffers that Eller had “gotten the rest that she needed” and that she had undergone diversity and management training, insiders told TheWrap at the time.

Penske Media Corporation, which owns Variety, told TheWrap, “We do not comment on personnel matters.”

TheWrap is a competitor of Variety.