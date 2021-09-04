Clay Travis Slammed as a Hypocrite for Herschel Walker Interview During Fox’s College Football Pregame

Normally, an interview with a college football legend during a college football pregame show wouldn’t be news. But not when that player is current Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker and the person doing the interview is Fox Sports’ Clay Travis, who has made a career out of criticizing others for mixing sports with politics.

Walker, a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump, is running to unseat Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in 2022.

Travis’ segment, which aired on both “Fox & Friends Weekend” and Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff,” was soundly criticized with most of the complaints calling out Travis for having his own double standard.

“I’m old enough to remember when Clay Travis told ESPN not to mix politics and sports. Wait….so you’re telling me Clay is nothing more than a blowhard MAGA hypocrite? huh….who would have thought,” one Twitter user wrote.

Added another one: “Fox News merging with Fox Sports was probably inevitable, and in retrospect every year that hadn’t happened, we were on borrowed time.”

Travis has spend years criticizing rival ESPN for wading too much into politics and taking up so-called liberal causes. Travis’ conservative-slanted sports media company Outkick was bought by Fox Corp earlier this year.

Outkick positions itself as the conservative answer to ESPN, which Travis has frequently described as being too liberal (despite no evidence to support that claim). Travis frequently goes after left-leaning athletes and politicians and has been heavily criticized for consistently underplaying the COVID-19 pandemic.

I'm old enough to remember when Clay Travis told ESPN not to mix politics and sports.



Wait….so you're telling me Clay is nothing more than a blowhard MAGA hypocrite? huh….who would have thought — John Hilgers (@GoPackGoAllDay) September 4, 2021

Because it was originating from Madison, I was giving Fox’s college football pregame show a chance. Then it cut to talk-show host Clay Travis in South Carolina about to share his interview with prospective US Senate candidate Herschel Walker, and I knew I’d seen enough. — Phil Rosenthal (@phil_rosenthal) September 4, 2021

Fox News merging with Fox Sports was probably inevitable, and in retrospect every year that hadn’t happened, we were on borrowed time — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) September 4, 2021

Was watching Big Noon Kickoff preview… then they put Clay Travis on the TV. Immediately changed the channel. — Marty (@msj41817) September 4, 2021