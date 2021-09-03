Naomi Osaka Ousted From US Open by 18-Year-Old in Round 3 of Grand Slam Return

Defending U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka has lost to Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez in the third round of the American’s return to Grand Slam play.

Osaka, 23, had returned after sitting out Wimbledon and pulling out of the French Open to attend to her mental well-being.

Osaka, who had advanced with an easy two-set win in her opening match and a walkover in the second round, struggled on Friday night, falling to the 18-year-old Fernandez 7-5, 6-7 (2-7), 4-6.

Osaka’s frustration was evident at times, as she slammed her racket to the court twice and separately tossed her equipment onto the court.

Osaka, the No. 3 women’s tennis player, withdrew from the French Open in May after she was fined for skipping postmatch press conferences. In explaining her decision, she cited her mental health, saying, “I’ve often felt that people have no regard for athletes’ mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one. We’re often sat there and asked questions that we’ve been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I’m just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me.”

Following her withdrawal from the French Open, Osaka took a break from major tennis events, including Wimbledon. She returned for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, where she represented Japan.

She also played last month in the Ohio WTA tournament, where she made headlines after becoming visibly emotional when a Cincinnati Enquirer sports columnist asked her about her fraught relationship with the media.

Osaka’s agent, Stuart Duguid, didn’t pull punches in response, lambasting the Enquirer’s Paul Daugherty for being a “bully,” in a statement given to E! News.

Madeline Roth contributed to this report.