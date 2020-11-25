‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ Is Definitely Big and a Horrifying Shade of Red in Paramount’s First Look (Video)

On the Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving, Paramount Pictures shared the first look at the title hound in the upcoming feature film “Clifford The Big Red Dog.” But we’re definitely not giving thanks for this visual monstrosity of the monster-sized (and usually lovable) pooch.

We can’t quite put our paw on what we hate about this CGI animation, but for starters, that fur color…

In the movie, Clifford’s pal/owner from the books Emily Elizabeth, played by Darby Camp, meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy. She never anticipated waking up to find a giant 10-foot hound in her small New York City apartment, according to Paramount’s provided plot.

“While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple,” the logline continued.

Clifford is but a semi-Big Red Puppy in this morning’s short promotional clip — but you can count on that overnight growth spurt, of course.

Watch the teaser via the video above. We just wish the camera had stopped panning at the french bulldog. Shudder.

The Paramount Pictures movie is based on the Scholastic Books canine character of the same name. In the kids’ books, which were originally written by Norman Bridwell and first published in 1963, Emily Elizabeth is a much younger girl and Clifford is a giant, friendly Labrador retriever. This Clifford looks much more like a Golden retriever, just, you know, minus the golden.

“Clifford The Big Red Dog” does not yet have a release date, but it is expected in theaters sometime next year.

That means Paramount has until then to pull off another “Sonic the Hedgehog”-level re-animation. (We’re not saying they will, but this writer is practically begging for it.)