Clint Eastwood to Direct, Star in ‘Cry Macho’ for Warner Bros

Clint Eastwood has found his next film: He will direct, produce and star in “Cry Macho” for Warner Bros., an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.

N. Richard Nash wrote the script along with Nick Schenk. Al Ruddy and Jessica Meier are producing, alongside Tim Moore and Eastwood at Malpaso.

Based on the book of the same name by Nash, the film will star Eastwood as a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who takes a job in 1978 to bring a son home and away from his alcoholic mother. Crossing rural Mexico, the duo face challenges and redemption.

Eastwood most recently directed “Richard Jewell” and “The Mule,” which were both released by Warner Bros. His other credits include “The 15:17 to Paris,” “Sully,” “American Sniper” and “Jersey Boys.” In the acting arena, he most recently starred in “Trouble with the Curve” and “The Mule.” His other famous credits include “Gran Torino,” “Million Dollar Baby,” “Escape From Alcatraz,” “Dirty Harry” and “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly.”

He is represented by Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

