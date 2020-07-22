Clint Eastwood Sues CBD Retailers Over Endorsements He Says Are Fake

Director says in suit he has “no connection of any kind whatsoever to any CBD products and never gave such an interview”

| July 22, 2020 @ 1:26 PM
Clint Eastwood

Getty Images

Clint Eastwood has nothing to do with CBD products and never gave an interview endorsing them, according to new lawsuits in which the legendary director and actor sued retailers who used his name in fake articles advertising their products.

In a pair of lawsuits filed in Los Angeles district court on Wednesday, Eastwood sued three different CBD manufacturers and 10 different retailers that had posted articles in which he appeared to endorse cannabidiol products.

“This action arises from an online scam that uses a false, defamatory, and wholly fabricated ‘news article’ about Mr. Eastwood to promote and sell cannabidiol (‘CBD’) products,” one suit reads. “In truth, Mr. Eastwood has no connection of any kind whatsoever to any CBD products and never gave such an interview.”

Also Read: Clint Eastwood on 2020 Election: 'Just Get Mike Bloomberg in There'

Eastwood shared screenshots of a pair of articles with the headline “Big Pharma In Outrage Over Clint Eastwood’s CBD: [Name of CBD Product] – He Fires Back With This!” The articles then goes on to seemingly quote Eastwood under a photo of him that claims “he would be stepping away from the spotlight to put more time into his wellness business.” The article even says that studios gave Eastwood an “ultimatum” to choose between acting or his wellness line of CBD products.

Eastwood calls the quotes “demonstrably untrue.”

The articles link back to websites to purchase CBD products, and the lawsuit even accuses the companies of using Eastwood’s name in the websites’ metadata.

Eastwood is not alone in being featured in ads for CBD products, as Ellen DeGeneres and Sandra Bullock also filed a similar lawsuit last year. And Tom Hanks shared an image to Instagram that showed him apparently endorsing a CBD product, calling the ad “an intentional hoax.”

One lawsuit names the manufacturers “Euphoric CBD,” “Sera Relief,” and “Patriot Supreme,” while the other names a series of individuals. He’s suing for false endorsement, trademark infringement, violation of common law and is demanding a jury trial.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.

20 Hollywood Stars Who Served in the Military, From Adam Driver to Clint Eastwood (Photos)

  • Hollywood Veterans Rob Riggle Adam Driver Drew Carey Courtesy Rodney Wright/Getty Images
  • adam driver military Courtesy Rodney Wright
  • morgan freeman Getty Images
  • NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 18: Actor Tom Selleck attends the 2nd Annual Paleyfest of "Blue Bloods" at the Paley Center For Media on October 18, 2014 in New York, New York. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images) Getty Images
  • tony bennett Getty Images
  • rob riggle Getty Images
  • Clint Eastwood Getty Images
  • Chuck Norris Getty Images
  • Rapper Ice T Getty Images
  • Robin Quivers Getty Images
  • Tyler Perry Studios
  • Mel Brooks WWII PBS
  • gene hackman Getty Images
  • james earl jones Getty Images
  • Sinbad Getty Images
  • sidney poitier Getty Images
  • Drew Carey Military Getty Images/Public Domain
  • robert duvall Getty Images
  • alan alda CBS
  • Oliver Stone Snowden TheWrap
  • Kirk Douglas Getty Images
1 of 21

Honor celebrities who served their country like Drew Carey, Morgan Freeman and Rob Riggle this Veterans Day

This Veterans Day, take a moment to honor someone who took the time out to serve our country in the military. On top of that, you can check out a film or show featuring one of these Hollywood stars who served in the military. Some of the actors on this list have military careers that date back to World War II. While this list excludes celebrity veterans who have died, including people like James Stewart, Elvis Presley and Bea Arthur, there's more than enough patriotism on this list to go around.
 

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE