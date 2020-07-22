Clint Eastwood Sues CBD Retailers Over Endorsements He Says Are Fake

Clint Eastwood has nothing to do with CBD products and never gave an interview endorsing them, according to new lawsuits in which the legendary director and actor sued retailers who used his name in fake articles advertising their products.

In a pair of lawsuits filed in Los Angeles district court on Wednesday, Eastwood sued three different CBD manufacturers and 10 different retailers that had posted articles in which he appeared to endorse cannabidiol products.

“This action arises from an online scam that uses a false, defamatory, and wholly fabricated ‘news article’ about Mr. Eastwood to promote and sell cannabidiol (‘CBD’) products,” one suit reads. “In truth, Mr. Eastwood has no connection of any kind whatsoever to any CBD products and never gave such an interview.”

Eastwood shared screenshots of a pair of articles with the headline “Big Pharma In Outrage Over Clint Eastwood’s CBD: [Name of CBD Product] – He Fires Back With This!” The articles then goes on to seemingly quote Eastwood under a photo of him that claims “he would be stepping away from the spotlight to put more time into his wellness business.” The article even says that studios gave Eastwood an “ultimatum” to choose between acting or his wellness line of CBD products.

Eastwood calls the quotes “demonstrably untrue.”

The articles link back to websites to purchase CBD products, and the lawsuit even accuses the companies of using Eastwood’s name in the websites’ metadata.

Eastwood is not alone in being featured in ads for CBD products, as Ellen DeGeneres and Sandra Bullock also filed a similar lawsuit last year. And Tom Hanks shared an image to Instagram that showed him apparently endorsing a CBD product, calling the ad “an intentional hoax.”

One lawsuit names the manufacturers “Euphoric CBD,” “Sera Relief,” and “Patriot Supreme,” while the other names a series of individuals. He’s suing for false endorsement, trademark infringement, violation of common law and is demanding a jury trial.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.