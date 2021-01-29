A sequel to “Cloverfield,” the 2008 sci-fi and monster movie, is in the works from producer J.J. Abrams and is set up at Paramount. Joe Barton, who was just tapped as the showrunner for the upcoming spinoff series of “The Batman,” will write the screenplay for the film.

Though “Cloverfield” spawned two movies that were each set in a shared universe, “10 Cloverfield Lane” and “The Cloverfield Paradox,” an individual with knowledge tells TheWrap the new film will be a direct sequel to the 2008 original.

Matt Reeves, who directed the original film that helped launch his career, is not attached to the new film. Plot details are also being kept under wraps, but the film will not be in the found footage style as the original was. The first film starred Mike Vogel, Jessica Lucas, Lizzy Caplan and T.J. Miller.

Abrams is producing through Bad Robot along with the company’s head of film Hannah Minghella.

“Cloverfield” was the story of a group of young New Yorkers who embark on a rescue mission to save their friend amid a mysterious, unknown monster attack ravaging the city. The movie was notable for being shot as though it was found footage, much like “The Blair Witch Project,” and it also received a viral marketing campaign that helped boost the low budget film to a worldwide gross of $172.3 million worldwide.

Though they were developed as separate films, the story elements of both “10 Cloverfield Lane” from 2016 and “The Cloverfield Paradox” from 2018 were fashioned into becoming part of a shared universe, telling different perspectives of the same monster attack, the first from the confines of a man harboring two strangers in a bunker during the attack, and the other from the view of scientists in outer space.

Barton is known for creating the series “Girl/Haji” for BBC Two and Netflix, and he also wrote the script for an alien movie set at Amazon and starring Riz Ahmed called “Invasion.” He was recently tapped to replace Terrence Winter as the showrunner for HBO Max’s “The Batman” spinoff series, based on the movie that is directed by Reeves.

Barton is represented by ICM Partners, Grandview and UK’s Independent Talent Group.

