“Clueless” writer and director Amy Heckerling didn’t keep much from the set of the film that is celebrating its 25th anniversary this week — but she did keep the Doc Martens Brittany Murphy’s character Tai wore in the movie.

“I have the silver Doc Martens that Brittany [Murphy] was wearing — not to wear them, but to keep them as a remembrance,” Heckerling told TheWrap.

Murphy, who passed away in 2009 of pneumonia, wore the silver shoes to the dance in the 1995 coming-of-age teen comedy. The film stars Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Paul Rudd and Donald Faison, and was written and directed by Heckerling.

It’s been widely reported that Silverstone, who played the iconic Cher character, took her costumes after shooting wrapped, but later gave them away. To Bustle, she said, “I didn’t do a very good job at saving any of them. I was stupid about the whole thing. I think I gave them all away.” In an interview with the New York Times, Silverstone said she kept Cher’s Mary Janes. Back then, she said, she had “no style” off-camera and wore the same green T-shirt and jeans every day.

“Clueless” hit theaters in 1995 and grossed $56.1 million in the United States. Since then, it has developed a cult following and has been followed by a spin-off TV sitcom, a musical and a series of books.

