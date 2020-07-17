“Clueless” writer and director Amy Heckerling didn’t keep much from the set of the film that is celebrating its 25th anniversary this week — but she did keep the Doc Martens Brittany Murphy’s character Tai wore in the movie.
“I have the silver Doc Martens that Brittany [Murphy] was wearing — not to wear them, but to keep them as a remembrance,” Heckerling told TheWrap.
Murphy, who passed away in 2009 of pneumonia, wore the silver shoes to the dance in the 1995 coming-of-age teen comedy. The film stars Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Paul Rudd and Donald Faison, and was written and directed by Heckerling.
It’s been widely reported that Silverstone, who played the iconic Cher character, took her costumes after shooting wrapped, but later gave them away. To Bustle, she said, “I didn’t do a very good job at saving any of them. I was stupid about the whole thing. I think I gave them all away.” In an interview with the New York Times, Silverstone said she kept Cher’s Mary Janes. Back then, she said, she had “no style” off-camera and wore the same green T-shirt and jeans every day.
“Clueless” hit theaters in 1995 and grossed $56.1 million in the United States. Since then, it has developed a cult following and has been followed by a spin-off TV sitcom, a musical and a series of books.
19 Moments From 'Clueless' That Wouldn't Happen in 2015 (Photos)
In honor of a very special birthday on July 19, here's a look at the moments that wouldn't have happened in L.A. today
Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) narrates her own thoughts and calls her friends to talk.
If she had social media, she'd be able to tweet her feelings and post on Facebook much more efficiently.
Cher fails miserably on her driver's test.
Nowadays, kids clock in hours of mandatory driving school.
Cher and her friends dress in short skirts to school.
Well, this still happens -- but you could get dress-coded for it. The appropriate length in many L.A. schools is past the fingertip plus an inch.
Cher tries and fails to get Christian Stovitz's (Justin Walker) attention -- and later finds out he's gay.
Perhaps if she had added him on Facebook and snooped through his page, Cher would've realized the new guy was a "cake boy." Maybe he would've checked off "Men" in the "Interested In" section on his profile?
Cher and Dionne Davenport (Stacey Dash) gripe about getting in trouble with their parents over their report cards.
These days, it's easy for even technologically challenged parents to access your grades online.
Whenever Cher and her friends say "as if," "groovy," "audi," "stems," "Baldwins," "Bettys" and "buggin.'"
Two decades later, not all of the movie's lingo has survived. "Whatever," "like" and "totally" are still in our vocabulary -- using "Baldwin" and "Betty" to describe an attractive man and woman are not.
Travis Birkenstock (Breckin Meyer) takes pride in having the most tardies in the class.
Sure, you might be ecstatic to have the most of anything, but you wouldn't get just an announcement -- too many tardies and you'd be suspended.
Cher uses a pay phone to call her ex-step brother Josh (Paul Rudd) to come get her after being mugged.
Functioning pay phones are a thing of the past. If Cher had a smartphone, she would've booked an Uber in a matter of seconds and probably avoided the robber. Also, no one remembers anyone else's number by heart anymore.
Cher gives a dry oral presentation in class without a Powerpoint or any elaborate visuals.
Cher didn't receive a phenomenal grade for that flimsy presentation and she certainly would have failed if she was being graded in 2015.
Dionne sports a Dr. Seuss-like hat in school.
Most Los Angeles schools don't allow hats on at school, and students definitely wouldn't pick one that looks like hers.
Cher's friends wear chokers.
Chokers are a fashion trend of the past, as they should be.