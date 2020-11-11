CMA Awards 2020: The Complete Winners List

Despite a shuffling performer line-up thanks to multiple positive tests for COVID-19, the Country Music Association Awards were held on Wednesday at an in-person ceremony at Nashville’s Music City Center.
In the days leading up to the ceremony, four acts — Rascal Flatts, the recently renamed Lady A, Florida Georgia Line and “I Hope You’re Happy Now” singer Lee Brice — were forced to pull out from the show after either being exposed to or testing positive for the coronavirus.
But as they say, the show must go on, and the Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker-hosted ceremony went ahead as planned, honoring some of the biggest names in country music.
Eric Church took home the night’s top prize for Entertainer of the Year, which came up for grabs this year after seven-time winner Garth Brooks took himself out of the running. “It’s time for somebody else to hold that award,” he said at the time, leaving the door open for eventual nominees Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Church.
Two other winners were announced earlier in the day on “Good Morning America.” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice were awarded the trophy for Musical Event of the Year for their duet “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” while Miranda Lambert was given Music Video of the Year for her single “Bluebird.”
See the complete list of winners below.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Eric Church — WINNER
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
Producer: Dan Smyers
Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano
“Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs
Producer: Scott Moffatt
Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
“The Bones” – Maren Morris — WINNER
Producer: Greg Kurstin
Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin
“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett
Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale
Mix Engineer: Buckley Miller
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi
Never Will – Ashley McBryde
Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets
Old Dominion – Old Dominion
Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion
What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs — WINNER
Producer: Scott Moffatt
Wildcard – Miranda Lambert
Producer: Jay Joyce
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Bluebird”
Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert
“The Bones” — WINNER
Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz
“Even Though I’m Leaving”
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher
“I Hope You’re Happy Now”
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton
“More Hearts Than Mine”
Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris — WINNER
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs — WINNER
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion — WINNER
Rascal Flatts
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay — WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
Producer: Dan Smyers
“Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
Producer: Dann Huff
“The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier
Producer: Greg Kurstin
“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)
Producer: Jay Joyce
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice — WINNER
Producer: busbee
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle — WINNER
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Rob McNelley, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
Director: Patrick Tracy
“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert — WINNER
Director: Trey Fanjoy
“Homemade” – Jake Owen
Director: Justin Clough
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Director: Sam Siske
“Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton
Director: David Coleman
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen — WINNER