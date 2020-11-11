CMA Awards 2020: The Complete Winners List

Despite a shuffling performer line-up thanks to multiple positive tests for COVID-19, the Country Music Association Awards were held on Wednesday at an in-person ceremony at Nashville’s Music City Center.

In the days leading up to the ceremony, four acts — Rascal Flatts, the recently renamed Lady A, Florida Georgia Line and “I Hope You’re Happy Now” singer Lee Brice — were forced to pull out from the show after either being exposed to or testing positive for the coronavirus.

But as they say, the show must go on, and the Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker-hosted ceremony went ahead as planned, honoring some of the biggest names in country music.

Associated Press Drops CMA Awards Coverage After Being Barred From Using Images of Attendees

Eric Church took home the night’s top prize for Entertainer of the Year, which came up for grabs this year after seven-time winner Garth Brooks took himself out of the running. “It’s time for somebody else to hold that award,” he said at the time, leaving the door open for eventual nominees Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Church.

Two other winners were announced earlier in the day on “Good Morning America.” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice were awarded the trophy for Musical Event of the Year for their duet “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” while Miranda Lambert was given Music Video of the Year for her single “Bluebird.”

See the complete list of winners below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church — WINNER

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Producer: Dan Smyers

Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano

“Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs

Producer: Scott Moffatt

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“The Bones” – Maren Morris — WINNER

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett

Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale

Mix Engineer: Buckley Miller

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi

Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi

Never Will – Ashley McBryde

Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets

Old Dominion – Old Dominion

Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion

What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs — WINNER

Producer: Scott Moffatt

Wildcard – Miranda Lambert

Producer: Jay Joyce

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Bluebird”

Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert

“The Bones” — WINNER

Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz

“Even Though I’m Leaving”

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher

“I Hope You’re Happy Now”

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton

“More Hearts Than Mine”

Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris — WINNER

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs — WINNER

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion — WINNER

Rascal Flatts

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay — WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Producer: Dan Smyers

“Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

Producer: Dann Huff

“The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier

Producer: Greg Kurstin

“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)

Producer: Jay Joyce

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice — WINNER

Producer: busbee

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle — WINNER

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Director: Patrick Tracy

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert — WINNER

Director: Trey Fanjoy

“Homemade” – Jake Owen

Director: Justin Clough

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Director: Sam Siske

“Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton

Director: David Coleman

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen — WINNER