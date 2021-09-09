CMA Awards: Eric Church, Chris Stapleton Lead With 5 Nominations Each (Complete List)

Eric Church and Chris Stapleton lead the field with five nominations each for the 55th annual Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year.

In addition to Church and Stapleton, the nominees for Entertainer of the Year are familiar favorites Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood. With 58 career nominations, Lambert remains the most nominated woman of all time — and has tied for the third most-nominated artist.

Other top nominees include Gabby Barrett, mix engineer Jason Hall and producer Jay Joyce, who each landed four nominations.

“This year, we have the opportunity to honor the superstars, new artists and emerging creators who are paving the way for Country Music,” CMA CEO Sarah Trahern said in a statement. “These nominees exemplify the creativity, passion and heart that make our Country Music community unlike any other genre. The breadth of voices is evident in this year’s nominations, and we could not be more thrilled to celebrate our deserving nominees in November!”

The ceremony will be broadcast live from Nashville on Nov. 10 on ABC.

Here’s the complete list of nominees:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

HARDY

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

Aaron Sterling – Drums

Ilya Toshinskiy – Banjo

Derek Wells – Guitar

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

29 – Carly Pearce

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins; Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins; Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen

Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi ; Mix Engineer: Joey Moi

Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi ; Mix Engineer: Joey Moi Heart – Eric Church

Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce Skeletons – Brothers Osborne

Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

• “Famous Friends” — Chris Young with Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder and Chris Young Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt

RCA Nashville

• “The Good Ones” –Gabby Barrett

Producers: Ross Copperman and Zach Kale

Mix Engineers: Chris Galland and Manny Marroquin Warner Music Nashville

• “Hell Of A View” — Eric Church

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall and Jay Joyce

EMI Records Nashville / Universal Music Group Nashville

• “One Night Standards” — Ashley McBryde

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall and Jay Joyce Warner Music Nashville

• “Starting Over” — Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb and Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

Mercury Nashville / Universal Music Group Nashville

SONG OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to Songwriter(s))

“Forever After All” — Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford

“The Good Ones” — Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick

“Hell Of A View” — Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell

“One Night Standards” – Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde

“Starting Over” –Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s))

“Buy Dirt” — Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

MCA Nashville / Universal Music Group Nashville

“Chasing After You” — Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

Producers: Aaron Eshuis and Teddy Reimer Arista Nashville

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Producer: Martin Johnson

RCA Records / Columbia Nashville

“Famous Friends” — Chris Young with Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder and Chris Young RCA Nashville

“half of my hometown” — Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman and Jimmy Robbins Black River Entertainment

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s))

“Chasing After You” — Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris Director: TK McKamy

“Famous Friends” — Chris Young with Kane Brown Director: Peter Zavadil

“Gone” — Dierks Bentley

Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear and Sam Siske

“half of my hometown” Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) Director: Patrick Tracy

“Younger Me” Brothers Osborne Director: Reid Long

BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (by market size):

Weekly National

“American Country Countdown” (Kix Brooks) – Westwood One

“Country Countdown USA” (Lon Helton) – Westwood One

“Country Gold” (Terri Clark) – Westwood One

“The Crook & Chase Countdown” (Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase) – iHeartMedia

“Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence” (Tracy Lawrence and Patrick Thomas) – Compass Media Networks

Daily National

“The Big D and Bubba Show” (Derek Haskins, Sean Powell, Patrick Thomas and Carsen Humphreville) – Compass Media Networks

“The Bobby Bones Show” (Bobby Bones, Amy Brown, “Lunchbox” Dan Chappell, Eddie Garcia, “Morgan #2” Huelsman, “Raymundo” Ray Slater, “Scuba Steve” Stephen Spradlin, “Mike D” Rodriguez and “Utility Hillary” Borden) – Premiere Networks

“CMT After Midnite” (Cody Alan) – Premiere Networks

“The Lia Show” (Lia Knight) – Westwood One

“The Music Row Happy Hour” (Buzz Brainard and Ania Hammar) – Sirius XM Satellite Radio

Major Market

“Angie Ward” – WUBL, Atlanta, Ga.

“Double-L” (Lois Lewis) – KNIX, Phoenix, Ariz.

“Hawkeye in the Morning with Hawkeye and Michelle” (“Hawkeye” Mark Louis Rybczyk and Michelle Rodriguez) – KSCS, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

“The Morning Bull: George, Mo & Cowboy Dave” (George Lindsey, “Mo” Monica Lunsford and “Cowboy Dave” Bayless) – KILT, Houston, Texas

“Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe with J.R., Launa and Kevin” (“J.R.” Jon Jaus, Launa Phillips and Kevin Ebel) – WQYK, Tampa Bay, Fla.

Large Market

“Jesse Tack” – WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio

“Jim, Deb & Kevin” (Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt and Kevin Freeman) – WFMS, Indianapolis, Ind.

“Lexi & Banks” (“Lexi” Elena Abatgis and “Banks” Jared Danielson) – KUBL, Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo, Utah

“Ridder, Scott and Shannen” (“Ridder” Shaun Ridderbush, Scott Dolphin, and Shannen Oesterreich) – WMIL, Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.

“The Wayne D Show” (“Wayne D” Danielson and Taylor Rosenberg) – WSIX, Nashville, Tenn.

Medium Market

“Brent Michaels” – KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif.

“Ellis and Bradley Show” (Bill Ellis and Beth Bradley) – WSSL, Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C.

“Julie and DJ in the Morning” (“Julie K” Kansy and “D.J. Thee Trucker” Dale Sellers) – WPCV, Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla.

“Mo & StyckMan” (“Mo” Melissa Wagner and “StyckMan” Greg Owens) – WUSY, Chattanooga, Tenn.

“Steve & Gina In The Morning” (Steve Lundy and Gina Melton) – KXKT, Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa

Small Market

“Barrett, Fox & Berry” (Bill Barrett, Tim Fox and Tracy Berry) – KKNU, Eugene-Springfield, Ore.

“Dr. Shane and Tess in the Morning” (Shane Collins and Tess Connell) – WPAP, Panama City, Fla.

“KTTS Morning Show with Nancy & Rick” (Nancy Simpson and Rick Moore) – KTTS, Springfield, Mo.

“Liz & Scotty in the Morning” (Liz Del Grosso and Scotty Cox) – KCLR, Columbia, Mo.

“Steve, Ben and Nikki” (Steve Stroud, Ben Walker and Nikki Thomas) – WXBQ, Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.

Medium Market

KNIX – Phoenix, Ariz.

KNUC – Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.

KYGO – Denver-Boulder, Colo.

WNSH – New York City, N.Y.

WXTU – Philadelphia, Pa.

WYCD – Detroit, Mich.

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (by market size):

Major Market

KNIX – Phoenix, Ariz.

KNUC – Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.

KYGO – Denver-Boulder, Colo.

WNSH – New York City, N.Y.

WXTU – Philadelphia, Pa.

WYCD – Detroit, Mich.

Large Market

WFMS – Indianapolis, Ind.

WMIL – Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.

WQDR – Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

WSIX – Nashville, Tenn.

WUBE – Cincinnati, Ohio

Medium Market

KATM – Modesto, Calif.

KXKT – Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa

KUZZ – Bakersfield, Calif.

WQMX – Akron, Ohio

WXCY – Wilmington, Del.

Small Market