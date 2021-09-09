CMA Awards: Eric Church, Chris Stapleton Lead With 5 Nominations Each (Complete List)

Eric Church and Chris Stapleton lead the field with five nominations each for the 55th annual Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year.
In addition to Church and Stapleton, the nominees for Entertainer of the Year are familiar favorites Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood. With 58 career nominations, Lambert remains the most nominated woman of all time — and has tied for the third most-nominated artist.
Other top nominees include Gabby Barrett, mix engineer Jason Hall and producer Jay Joyce, who each landed four nominations.
“This year, we have the opportunity to honor the superstars, new artists and emerging creators who are paving the way for Country Music,” CMA CEO Sarah Trahern said in a statement. “These nominees exemplify the creativity, passion and heart that make our Country Music community unlike any other genre. The breadth of voices is evident in this year’s nominations, and we could not be more thrilled to celebrate our deserving nominees in November!”
Disney Extends CMA Awards Deal Through 2026
The ceremony will be broadcast live from Nashville on Nov. 10 on ABC.
Here’s the complete list of nominees:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
HARDY
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle
Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar
Aaron Sterling – Drums
Ilya Toshinskiy – Banjo
Derek Wells – Guitar
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))
- 29 – Carly Pearce
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins; Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
- Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen
Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi ; Mix Engineer: Joey Moi
- Heart – Eric Church
Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
- Skeletons – Brothers Osborne
Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
- Starting Over – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))
• “Famous Friends” — Chris Young with Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder and Chris Young Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt
RCA Nashville
• “The Good Ones” –Gabby Barrett
Producers: Ross Copperman and Zach Kale
Mix Engineers: Chris Galland and Manny Marroquin Warner Music Nashville
• “Hell Of A View” — Eric Church
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall and Jay Joyce
EMI Records Nashville / Universal Music Group Nashville
• “One Night Standards” — Ashley McBryde
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall and Jay Joyce Warner Music Nashville
• “Starting Over” — Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb and Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
Mercury Nashville / Universal Music Group Nashville
SONG OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to Songwriter(s))
“Forever After All” — Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford
“The Good Ones” — Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick
“Hell Of A View” — Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell
“One Night Standards” – Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde
“Starting Over” –Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s))
“Buy Dirt” — Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
MCA Nashville / Universal Music Group Nashville
“Chasing After You” — Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
Producers: Aaron Eshuis and Teddy Reimer Arista Nashville
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” Elle King & Miranda Lambert
Producer: Martin Johnson
RCA Records / Columbia Nashville
“Famous Friends” — Chris Young with Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder and Chris Young RCA Nashville
“half of my hometown” — Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman and Jimmy Robbins Black River Entertainment
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s))
“Chasing After You” — Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris Director: TK McKamy
“Famous Friends” — Chris Young with Kane Brown Director: Peter Zavadil
“Gone” — Dierks Bentley
Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear and Sam Siske
“half of my hometown” Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) Director: Patrick Tracy
“Younger Me” Brothers Osborne Director: Reid Long
BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (by market size):
Weekly National
- “American Country Countdown” (Kix Brooks) – Westwood One
- “Country Countdown USA” (Lon Helton) – Westwood One
- “Country Gold” (Terri Clark) – Westwood One
- “The Crook & Chase Countdown” (Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase) – iHeartMedia
- “Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence” (Tracy Lawrence and Patrick Thomas) – Compass Media Networks
Daily National
- “The Big D and Bubba Show” (Derek Haskins, Sean Powell, Patrick Thomas and Carsen Humphreville) – Compass Media Networks
- “The Bobby Bones Show” (Bobby Bones, Amy Brown, “Lunchbox” Dan Chappell, Eddie Garcia, “Morgan #2” Huelsman, “Raymundo” Ray Slater, “Scuba Steve” Stephen Spradlin, “Mike D” Rodriguez and “Utility Hillary” Borden) – Premiere Networks
- “CMT After Midnite” (Cody Alan) – Premiere Networks
- “The Lia Show” (Lia Knight) – Westwood One
- “The Music Row Happy Hour” (Buzz Brainard and Ania Hammar) – Sirius XM Satellite Radio
Major Market
- “Angie Ward” – WUBL, Atlanta, Ga.
- “Double-L” (Lois Lewis) – KNIX, Phoenix, Ariz.
- “Hawkeye in the Morning with Hawkeye and Michelle” (“Hawkeye” Mark Louis Rybczyk and Michelle Rodriguez) – KSCS, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas
- “The Morning Bull: George, Mo & Cowboy Dave” (George Lindsey, “Mo” Monica Lunsford and “Cowboy Dave” Bayless) – KILT, Houston, Texas
- “Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe with J.R., Launa and Kevin” (“J.R.” Jon Jaus, Launa Phillips and Kevin Ebel) – WQYK, Tampa Bay, Fla.
Large Market
- “Jesse Tack” – WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio
- “Jim, Deb & Kevin” (Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt and Kevin Freeman) – WFMS, Indianapolis, Ind.
- “Lexi & Banks” (“Lexi” Elena Abatgis and “Banks” Jared Danielson) – KUBL, Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo, Utah
- “Ridder, Scott and Shannen” (“Ridder” Shaun Ridderbush, Scott Dolphin, and Shannen Oesterreich) – WMIL, Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.
- “The Wayne D Show” (“Wayne D” Danielson and Taylor Rosenberg) – WSIX, Nashville, Tenn.
Medium Market
- “Brent Michaels” – KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif.
- “Ellis and Bradley Show” (Bill Ellis and Beth Bradley) – WSSL, Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C.
- “Julie and DJ in the Morning” (“Julie K” Kansy and “D.J. Thee Trucker” Dale Sellers) – WPCV, Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla.
- “Mo & StyckMan” (“Mo” Melissa Wagner and “StyckMan” Greg Owens) – WUSY, Chattanooga, Tenn.
- “Steve & Gina In The Morning” (Steve Lundy and Gina Melton) – KXKT, Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa
Small Market
- “Barrett, Fox & Berry” (Bill Barrett, Tim Fox and Tracy Berry) – KKNU, Eugene-Springfield, Ore.
- “Dr. Shane and Tess in the Morning” (Shane Collins and Tess Connell) – WPAP, Panama City, Fla.
- “KTTS Morning Show with Nancy & Rick” (Nancy Simpson and Rick Moore) – KTTS, Springfield, Mo.
- “Liz & Scotty in the Morning” (Liz Del Grosso and Scotty Cox) – KCLR, Columbia, Mo.
- “Steve, Ben and Nikki” (Steve Stroud, Ben Walker and Nikki Thomas) – WXBQ, Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.
Medium Market
- KNIX – Phoenix, Ariz.
- KNUC – Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.
- KYGO – Denver-Boulder, Colo.
- WNSH – New York City, N.Y.
- WXTU – Philadelphia, Pa.
- WYCD – Detroit, Mich.
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (by market size):
Major Market
- KNIX – Phoenix, Ariz.
- KNUC – Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.
- KYGO – Denver-Boulder, Colo.
- WNSH – New York City, N.Y.
- WXTU – Philadelphia, Pa.
- WYCD – Detroit, Mich.
Large Market
- WFMS – Indianapolis, Ind.
- WMIL – Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.
- WQDR – Raleigh-Durham, N.C.
- WSIX – Nashville, Tenn.
- WUBE – Cincinnati, Ohio
Medium Market
- KATM – Modesto, Calif.
- KXKT – Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa
- KUZZ – Bakersfield, Calif.
- WQMX – Akron, Ohio
- WXCY – Wilmington, Del.
Small Market
- KCLR – Columbia, Mo.
- KTTS – Springfield, Mo.
- WBYT – South Bend, Ind.
- WXBQ – Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.
- WXFL – Florence-Muscle Shoals, Ala.
- WYCT – Pensacola, Fla.