CMA Summer Jam

Ratings: ‘CMA Summer Jam’ on ABC Lines Up Against Fox’s Ohio State Football Game

by | September 3, 2021 @ 10:05 AM

”Big Brother“ doesn’t go away quietly

Thursday saw ABC’s “CMA Summer Jam” special line up opposite Fox’s Ohio State football game. The prerecorded country-music concert — and the rest of broadcast television — stood no chance against Big10 college football.

The Ohio State University Buckeyes defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers last night 45-31.

