Ratings: ‘CMA Summer Jam’ on ABC Lines Up Against Fox’s Ohio State Football Game

”Big Brother“ doesn’t go away quietly

Thursday saw ABC’s “CMA Summer Jam” special line up opposite Fox’s Ohio State football game. The prerecorded country-music concert — and the rest of broadcast television — stood no chance against Big10 college football.

Elsewhere, “Big Brother” attempted some heavy lifting on CBS as “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” did what it could (which is not much) for NBC. On The CW, “The Outpost” settled for a 0.0 rating among adults 18-49.

Due to the nature of live sports, the below early Nielsen numbers for Fox should be considered subject to significant adjustment. Better Nielsen numbers will be available later on Friday, but Fox’s first-place finish will not change.

Fox was first in ratings with a 1.4 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, according to preliminary numbers, and first in total viewers with 5.6 million.

ABC and CBS tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.4 rating. ABC was second in total viewers with an average of 3.5 million. CBS was third in total viewers with 2.6 million.

“CMA Summer Jam” was the only show on ABC’s primetime schedule, averaging the above numbers.

For CBS, “Big Brother” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.9 rating and 3.9 million total viewers. A trio of reruns (“Young Sheldon,” “B Positive” and “Bull”) followed.

NBC was fourth in ratings with a 0.2 and in total viewers with 1.5 million. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” at 8 had a 0.4 rating and 1.8 million total viewers. At 9, a second episode of the Andy Samberg-led ensemble comedy managed a 0.2 rating and 1.4 million total viewers. A pair of repeats (“Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime”) followed.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 599,000. “The Coroner” at 8 had a 0.1 rating and 773,000 total viewers. At 9, “The Outpost” got 424,000 total viewers.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.

Find last Thursday’s ratings here.