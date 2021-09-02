Ratings: Dr. Phil’s ‘House Calls’ Continues to Disappoint Following ‘Big Brother’

The CW’s “In the Dark” avoids repeating last week’s 0.0

Last night, just like on the previous Wednesday, CBS and Fox tied for first place in the key demo’s ratings. NBC and ABC tied for third, though NBC was again No. 1 in total viewers thanks to its “America’s Got Talent” results show.

The CW’s “In the Dark” (pictured above) got a 0.1 rating for Wednesday’s show among adults 18-49. That’s not good, but it’s better than the 0.0 it had last week .

ABC was second in viewers.

Like pretty much always, The CW finished last in both the demo and in terms of overall audience tallies. That’s not (really) a knock on that network: The CW gets a large portion of its viewership from digital platforms that are not measured by Nielsen. It also attracts the youngest viewers of any broadcast network, and frankly doesn’t have many — if any — “hit” shows. None of that helps.

CBS and Fox tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.5 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. CBS was third in total viewers with an average of 2.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. Fox was fourth in total viewers with an average of 2.2 million.

For CBS, “Big Brother” at 8 p.m. put up a 0.9 rating and 3.9 million total viewers. At 9, “House Calls With Dr. Phil” declined to a 0.2 rating and 1.7 million total viewers. A “48 Hours” special at 10 had a 0.2 rating and 2.1 million total viewers.

Fox aired two hours of “MasterChef” last night, which filled out its primetime scheduled and averaged the above Nielsen numbers. Fox and The CW only nationally program the hours between 8 and 10 p.m., whereas CBS, NBC and ABC schedule the 10 o’clock hour as well.

NBC and ABC tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4. NBC was first in total viewers with 3.4 million, ABC was second with 2.8 million.

For NBC, the “AGT” results show at 8 drew a 0.6 rating and 5.9 million total viewers. At 9, “Family Game Fight!” got a 0.4 rating and 2.3 million total viewers. A rerun followed.

For ABC, “Press Your Luck” at 8 had a 0.5 rating and 3.2 million total viewers. At 9, “The $100,000 Pyramid” received a 0.5 rating and 3.4 million total viewers. “Superstar” at 10 got a 0.3 rating and 1.8 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 386,000. “Riverdale” at 8 had a 0.1 rating and 403,000 total viewers. “In the Dark” at 9 got the same number among adults 18-49, but slipped to 369,000 total viewers.

We do not have early ratings for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.