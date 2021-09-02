In the Dark

The CW

Ratings: Dr. Phil’s ‘House Calls’ Continues to Disappoint Following ‘Big Brother’

by | September 2, 2021 @ 9:48 AM

The CW’s “In the Dark” avoids repeating last week’s 0.0

The CW’s “In the Dark” (pictured above) got a 0.1 rating for Wednesday’s show among adults 18-49. That’s not good, but it’s better than the 0.0 it had last week.

Last night, just like on the previous Wednesday, CBS and Fox tied for first place in the key demo’s ratings. NBC and ABC tied for third, though NBC was again No. 1 in total viewers thanks to its “America’s Got Talent” results show.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

