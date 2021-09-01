Ratings: ‘The Ultimate Surfer’ Gets Beached

Insert a similar pun about Fox’s ”Fantasy Island“

While The CW’s super-women shows remained flat with their previous episodes, a 0.1 rating apiece is not much to write home about. It’s also easier to maintain.

Every broadcast show* that put on an original episode last night declined from the prior week’s ratings . *Except for The CW, which aired new episodes of “DC’s Stargirl” and “Supergirl.”

Led by “America’s Got Talent,” NBC topped another Tuesday. ABC was second in the key ratings demo of adults 18-49, thanks to “Bachelor in Paradise.” After the dating competition, “The Ultimate Surfer” ate sand, halving last Tuesday’s rating.

Like “The Ultimate Surfer,” Fox’s “Fantasy Island” reboot settled for a 0.2 rating last night. That’s pretty rough, even these days — and even for Fox.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 5.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. “AGT” aired from 8 p.m to 10 p.m., averaging a 0.7 rating and 7 million total viewers. At 10, “Capital One College Bowl” had a 0.3 rating and 2.5 million total viewers.

ABC was second in ratings with a 0.5 and third in total viewers with 2.1 million. “Bachelor in Paradise” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.6 rating and 2.6 million total viewers. At 10, “The Ultimate Surfer” got 1.2 million total viewers.

Fox was third in ratings with a 0.4 and fourth in total viewers with 1.9 million. “Lego Masters” at 8 had a 0.4 rating and 1.4 million total viewers. “Fantasy Island” followed, averaging 1.5 million total viewers in the 9 o’clock hour.

CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.3, but second in total viewers with 3.2 million. CBS aired all reruns on Tuesday: “NCIS,” “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted.”

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 627,000. “DC’s Stargirl” at 8 had a 0.1 rating and 680,000 total viewers. At 9, “Supergirl” got a 0.1 rating and 574,000 total viewers.

We do not have Tuesday’s preliminary primetime Nielsen data for Spanish-language broadcast networks Telemundo and Univision.