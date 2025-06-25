CNBC Anchor Compares Mamdani NYC Mayor Primary Victory to ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ Plot | Video

State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani’s trouncing of former governor (and main opponent) Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic primary for New York City mayor has some going into panic mode over the victor’s progressive policies — including CNBC anchor Joe Kernen.

Kernen went on CNBC to report on the primary election, speaking with a panel following Cuomo’s concession speech. As Kernen dovve into Mamdani’s victory, he began speculating about the effects of the self-described democratic socialist’s potential mayorship.

At one point, Kernen evoked the plot of “The Dark Knight Rises” to describe his fears for New York.

“If you’ve seen what Batman is up against in Gotham, and what the guy running for mayor is up against, that’s what it reminds me of,” Kernen stutters. “They’re taking Wallstreeters and making them walk out onto the ice in the East River, in hope, and then they fall through.”

“In the movies, yeah,” Kernen’s co-panelist interjects. You can watch the clip below.

The mouthpieces of the billionaire class are freaking out today.



CNBC: " They're taking Wall Streeters and making them walk out onto the ice in the east river, And, and then they fall through.



I mean there is a class warfare that's going on." pic.twitter.com/hUCFxpZwCn — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) June 25, 2025

Kernen spent a decade as a stockbroker before joining CNBC when the company merged with the Financial News Network in 1991. Since then, Kernen has co-hosted the show “Squawk Box” for the network for nearly three decades. The former stockbroker says, “There is a class warfare that’s going” before trailing off.

In the clip, Kernen took issue with Mamdani’s progressive policies, likening them to Batman villain Bane’s takeover of Gotham City in Christopher Nolan’s 2012 hit “The Dark Knight Rises.” In the film, Bane stages an uprising in Gotham, saying, ““We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity. And we give it to you, the people.”

Ironically, Donald Trump, not Mamdani, quoted the final part of this speech (intentionally or not) in his first inauguration speech back in 2017.

During Bane’s reign over Gotham, Jonathan Crane, a.k.a. the Scarecrow (Cillian Murphy), presides over a kangaroo court amid the destroyed city. Gotham’s elite are brought before Crane, who gives them a choice: die, or walk out onto the ice of Gotham Harbor in exile. No one is shown surviving the walk without falling through.

At one point, he stammers “That eat-the-rich type …” before trailing off, alluding to Mamdani’s call to tax the rich for an affordable New York.

Mamdani’s campaign primarily focused on creating this affordability — rent freezes, government-run grocery stores and free bus rides are among his policies as well as his taxation of the wealthy. It’s not quite blowing up the city with the League of Shadows.

Mamdani will run in the general election for New York mayor this November against Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.