Trump Blasts Zohran Mamdani as ‘Communist Lunatic’ After NYC Mayoral Victory: ‘Getting a Little Ridiculous’

President Donald Trump slammed Democratic nominee for New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani after his win over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday, calling him a “communist lunatic.”

The 33-year-old state assemblymember and self-proclaimed democratic socialist was relatively unknown before the primaries, but his viral videos and on-the-ground campaign spoke to voters. As of Wednesday afternoon, Mamdani garnered 44% of ballots, beating out the 11 other candidates and his fiercest competition Cuomo, who earned only 36% of the vote. The mayoral primary was decided using rank-choice voting.

President Trump took to Truth Social Wednesday and called this victory “a little ridiculous.”

“It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line,” he wrote. “Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor. We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous.”

The president went on to berate the mayoral nominee for his looks, voice and his intelligence.

“He’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him,” he continued. “Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!

In the lead up to the primaries, Mamdani criticized Cuomo for his super PAC funded by “Trump billionaires” and companies like DoorDash, adding that the financial backing makes a “mockery” of the electoral system.

Trump followed up his first Truth Social post about the mayoral nominee to give the Democratic party his unsolicited advice.

“I have an idea for the Democrats to bring them back into ‘play,’” he wrote. “The Democrats should nominate Low IQ Candidate, Jasmine Crockett, for President, and AOC+3 should be, respectively, Vice President, and three High Level Members of the Cabinet – Added together with our future Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, and our Country is really SCREWED!”

The primary isn’t officially over though Cuomo conceded to Mamdani. Because of the rank-choice voting system, the losing candidates’ ballots must be redistributed to voters’ second-choice candidates until one of them breaks the 50% threshold, a process that is set to begin on July 1.

If elected in November, Mamdani would become the first Muslim mayor of New York.