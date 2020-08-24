CNBC’s “The News With Shepard Smith” will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. ET.

In a Monday announcement, the business network also revealed that Sanford Cannold will serve as senior executive producer and Sally Ramirez is joining the network to be the executive producer of the show, which will air each evening for one hour and be broadcast from CNBC’s Englewood Cliffs, N.J., headquarters.

“The News” will have encore presentations which air at 12 a.m. ET and 4 a.m. ET.

Shepard Smith to Join CNBC As Host of Evening News Program

“In my more than 30 years in journalism, there has never been a better or more critical time to launch a non-partisan, fact-based evening newscast,” said Smith in a statement released Monday. “From the ongoing pandemic to the election and the economy, the mission of this program is to cover the most important news of the day with depth and clarity. Each night, we will be bold, we will be direct and we will deliver the truth to our viewers.”

Smith, a former Fox News anchor, joined CNBC in July, about eight months after abruptly departing Fox News after 23 years there. He serves as the executive editor of his new program and is also CNBC’s Chief General News Anchor and Chief Breaking General News Anchor.

“I came to CNBC to report the news, without bias, without opinion. It’s my opinion that the facts will win the day,” Smith says in a new promo, which you can watch above.

