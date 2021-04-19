CNN’s John Berman came for Ted Cruz in a scathing monologue about the Republican senator’s stance on political violence Monday, saying the Texas lawmaker needs to “look in the mirror,” which might prove “tough.”

On Sunday, Cruz accused Democrats of “actively encouraging riots & violence” after Rep. Maxine Waters said demonstrators should “stay on the street” if the jury in Derek Chauvin’s trial does not find him guilty. The former Minneapolis police officer faces charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for his role in the death of George Floyd.

“That’s Ted Cruz of the ‘not accepting the election results before or after the insurrection’ Cruzes, which might lead one to wonder if this is a case of the pot calling the kettle violent,” sniped Berman on “New Day” Monday morning. “To jog your memory, Donald Trump? Pot.”

He rolled a clip of Trump urging his supporters to “show strength” in an address to demonstrators on Jan. 6, just before some of those assembled breached the Capitol in a riot that left five dead, including one Capitol police officer. After that, he played clips of other prominent Republicans questioning the results of the 2020 election, which now-President Joe Biden won, using forceful language and encouraging “American patriots” to start “kicking ass.”

“Mo Brooks? Pot. Rudy Giuliani? Pot. I don’t recall a ‘Republicans are encouraging violence tweet from Ted Cruz after that. There wasn’t one,” said Berman before showing a clip of Cruz on Jan. 6, riling up a crowd as he yelled, “We will not go quietly into the night!”

“Also, it’s not like this guy is some peaceful prophet of gentility,” continued Berman, pointing out that Cruz recently polled his donors on whether he should “machine gun” the new memoir from his political rival, John Boehner, “chainsaw it” or light cigars with it, presumably after setting it on fire.

Berman concluded, “Ted Cruz needs to look in the mirror, which can be tough, especially for him. You know what they say: When the going gets tough, the pot goes to Cancun.”