CNN’s Cuomo Blasts ‘Woke Folk’ Trying to ‘Kill’ Thanksgiving

CNN’s Chris Cuomo really loves Thanksgiving — and hates that “woke folk” want to “kill” his favorite holiday.

On the latest episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Get After It With Chris Cuomo,” the primetime anchor explained that no other holiday thrills him the same way Thanksgiving does, noting other major holidays can be depressing.

Then, he turned his attention to “you woke folk trying to kill it for me,” saying, “Listen, man, you know, don’t come up at me with all this pilgrim stuff. I’m second-generation in this country, first of all.”

Cuomo went on, “I don’t give a damn about the pilgrims and the indigenous people, the Native Americans, the Indians — wherever, whatever… whatever group of them wants to be called. I don’t care about any of that.” What he does care about, he said, is “suffrage” and “exploitation.”

After touching on a few similar topics, like the removal of a statue of Thomas Jefferson from New York City’s city hall, he urged those who oppose Thanksgiving to “stop seeing your happiness as a function of taking someone else down.”

Opposition to Thanksgiving typically centers on what critics see as the holiday’s racist history. Thanksgiving often commemorates early Americans’ meals with Native Americans, overlooking the way those early Americans stole land and resources from Native Americans while erasing the native people’s history.