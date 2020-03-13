The 2018 Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was present in a hotel room where one man was treated for a suspected overdose and baggies of suspected crystal meth were found, according to the Miami Herald, which cites a police report.

Gillum, a CNN contributor, “was too intoxicated to answer questions,” according to the Herald, but was able to leave the South Beach hotel room with no incident. He has not been charged with anything.

In a statement given to the Herald, Gillum said, “I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends. While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement.”

Also Read: Watch Andrew Gillum Concede in Florida Governor's Race to Ron DeSantis (Video)

He also thanked emergency responders and said he intends to spend the next few weeks with his family in private.

A representative for CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gillum, a former Tallahassee mayor, conceded the gubernatorial race to Republican Ron DeSantis in 2018. DeSantis caused a stir that August, drawing accusations of using a racist dog whistle during a Fox News interview while talking about voters potentially ellecting Gillum, who would have been the state’s first black governor.

Also Read: 'Florida Man' Rom-Com Procedural From Nick Stoller Gets Put Pilot Commitment at Fox