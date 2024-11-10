Democrats ‘Have to Answer’ for Missteps That Led to Kamala Harris Loss, Semafor’s Dave Weigel Says | Video

Democrats are still in shock and lashing out against each other in the wake of Kamala Harris’ loss to Donald Trump in Tuesday’s presidential election.

CNN’s “Inside Politics” spotlighted an array of negative viewpoints on Sunday with host Manu Raju playing a montage edit of various pundits pointing the finger. Democrats are gradually awakening to what happened and why, and they don’t like what they see. Many counties shifted to Republican in 2024.

Raju then brought on Semafor politics jounralist Dave Weigel and asked who is to blame. Losing the popular vote changes the conversation they had in 2016, when Trump beat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, he said.

Groups that have been pushing for left agendas are among those who are getting an excess of blame.

“A lot them have to answer for all the things they advocated that were not popular,” Weigel said.

He suggested that inflation and certain cultural issues were fields where Democrats can regain support.

On the cultural issues, it will be much tougher, as advocates for gay rights and transgender issues are calling for resignations. “It is a complete mess,” Weigel acknowledged.

