Syrian Prisoner Freed by CNN’s Clarissa Ward May Have Been Intelligence Officer in Hiding

CNN may have been duped by a so-called “hidden prisoner” from a Syrian jail that one news agency claims is actually a first lieutenant in the Syrian Air Force Intelligence. During a segment, CNN’s Clarissa Ward and a rebel fighter uncovered a prisoner who appeared to be still unaware of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad’s ouster.

CNN has since said the network is investigating the man’s background further.

In nearly twenty years as a journalist, this was one of the most extraordinary moments I have witnessed. https://t.co/rG3WmhKh7X — Clarissa Ward (@clarissaward) December 11, 2024

The Verify-SY news agency – which claims to be a media platform identifying false news and correcting it – is identifying the “prisoner” as a Syrian officer who is believed to have killed civilians and detained and tortured young men in Homs. His posing as a prisoner, the organization tweeted, “seems to be trying to rehabilitate his image.”

CNN captured the moment Ward found the man, who was cloaked in a blanket in a locked cell of an emptied prison.

“We were looking to do a story about the tens of thousands of Syrians who have vanished into Assad’s dungeons, and particularly also about one American journalist, Austin Tice, who was disappeared,” Ward later reported on CNN.

Ward was shown entering the cell after a guard shot off the lock.

“Is there someone there?” Ward asks multiple times. The man emerged from beneath the cover with his hands raised.

A CNN translation said the man claimed he had been in the cell for three months.

“You’re OK, you’re OK,” Ward tells him, assisting him out into the open and into a vehicle.

Social media quickly questioned the scenario.

Verify-Sy, a Syrian fact checking group, now says that this man is Air Force Intelligence First Lieutenant Salama Mohammad Salama, notorious for extortion and theft in Homs, who had been arrested due to disputes with his colleagues about profit sharing: https://t.co/wFmstO8ZWo https://t.co/2PcbCbHNh4 — Evan Hill (@evanhill) December 15, 2024