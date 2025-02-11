Elon Musk Briefly Changes X Handle to ‘Harry Bolz,’ CNN Anchor Mocked for Saying It On-Air

CNN is talking about Elon Musk’s “balls” again.

Anchor Dana Bash did not seem thrilled on Tuesday when mentioning how Musk — whom she called the “Disruptor in Chief” — changed his X handle to “Harry Bōlz.” (Hours later, he changed it back to Elon Musk).

“Elon Musk, who apparently has adopted the alias — at least he changed his social media handle — to ‘Harry Bōlz,’ tweeted this morning, ‘Democracy in America is being destroyed by judicial coup. An activist judge is not a real judge.”

HILARIOUS moment from CNN's Dana Bash:



"Now the 'Disruptor in Chief,' @ElonMusk, who apparently has adopted the alias, at least he changed his social media handle, to 'Harry Bōlz', tweeted this morning, 'Democracy in America is being destroyed by judicial coup. An activist… pic.twitter.com/DDGCcUxuTH — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 11, 2025

Musk, who owns X and runs Tesla and SpaceX, among other companies, laughed about it on his platform on Tuesday.

Made them say my name 🤣🤣

pic.twitter.com/bSTHB9ttVa — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 11, 2025

Conservative commentator Clay Travis got a kick out of it too, saying legacy media outlets like CNN are “totally dead” and “primarily exist now to be mocked online by everyone with a functional brain.”

Elon Musk changed his name to Harry Bolz on Twitter and now @cnn is covering it as news. Watch this clip. The legacy media is totally dead, they primarily exist now to be mocked online by everyone with a functional brain: pic.twitter.com/er5N5XQ938 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 11, 2025

Others had a good time mocking CNN for it as well:

CNN is now calling Elon Musk Harry Bolz 🤣



OMG 😆 I can’t …🤣 — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) February 11, 2025

🚨 TROLL OF THE CENTURY



Elon Musk enjoyed the MSM saying Big Balls so much he decided to see if he could get them to say Hairy Balls



So @elonmusk changed his profile name to Harry Bōlz and CNN delivered!! pic.twitter.com/5TKnn4HGCt — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) February 11, 2025

I am convinced CNN’s CEO is making show hosts do this as a humiliation ritual for all of the fake reporting they’ve done over the last 8 years 😂pic.twitter.com/2HKTGHWgiE — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) February 11, 2025

You get the idea.

This follows a CNN segment last week discussing a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) employee using the digital alias “Big Balls.” The segment, featuring Wired’s Katie Drummond and veteran tech reporter Kara Swisher, quickly went viral.

“I could make a joke that’s probably why he was hired — for all this ridiculous nonsense, and other nefarious things,” Swisher said.

You can watch that moment here:

CNN just unintentionally made the funniest news segment of all time.



They reported on a 19-year-old DOGE staffer whose online name is "Big Balls." 😂

pic.twitter.com/nH5JyGC6tp — George (@BehizyTweets) February 7, 2025

CNN and many left-leaning politicians, including Hillary Clinton and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have been critical of Musk in recent weeks as he’s went on a cost-cutting spree within the federal bureaucracy. Musk recently said he is aiming to cut $1–$2 trillion in annual spending — a goal that represents up to 30% of what the government shelled out in 2024. To reach that goal, he has enlisted a small team of young engineers within DOGE, the new department President Trump put him in charge of.

Among the government contracts being slashed by DOGE includes the $8.2 million Politico has been paid for government subscriptions.