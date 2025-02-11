Elon Musk Briefly Changes X Handle to ‘Harry Bolz,’ CNN Anchor Mocked for Saying It On-Air

CNN is talking about Elon Musk’s “balls” again.
Anchor Dana Bash did not seem thrilled on Tuesday when mentioning how Musk — whom she called the “Disruptor in Chief” — changed his X handle to “Harry Bōlz.” (Hours later, he changed it back to Elon Musk).
“Elon Musk, who apparently has adopted the alias — at least he changed his social media handle — to ‘Harry Bōlz,’ tweeted this morning, ‘Democracy in America is being destroyed by judicial coup. An activist judge is not a real judge.”
Musk, who owns X and runs Tesla and SpaceX, among other companies, laughed about it on his platform on Tuesday.
Conservative commentator Clay Travis got a kick out of it too, saying legacy media outlets like CNN are “totally dead” and “primarily exist now to be mocked online by everyone with a functional brain.”
Others had a good time mocking CNN for it as well:
You get the idea.
This follows a CNN segment last week discussing a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) employee using the digital alias “Big Balls.” The segment, featuring Wired’s Katie Drummond and veteran tech reporter Kara Swisher, quickly went viral.
“I could make a joke that’s probably why he was hired — for all this ridiculous nonsense, and other nefarious things,” Swisher said.
You can watch that moment here:
CNN and many left-leaning politicians, including Hillary Clinton and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have been critical of Musk in recent weeks as he’s went on a cost-cutting spree within the federal bureaucracy. Musk recently said he is aiming to cut $1–$2 trillion in annual spending — a goal that represents up to 30% of what the government shelled out in 2024. To reach that goal, he has enlisted a small team of young engineers within DOGE, the new department President Trump put him in charge of.
Among the government contracts being slashed by DOGE includes the $8.2 million Politico has been paid for government subscriptions.