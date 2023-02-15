CNN executive producer Federico Quadrani has been ousted at the network after details of a sexual misconduct investigation with a subordinate arose, an individual with knowledge confirmed to TheWrap.

Quadrani, who served as an executive producer for Jake Tapper, has exited CNN after evidence of an inappropriate relationship was brought to the attention of Tapper, and subsequently the network’s human resources department last week.

While Quadrani was the subject of an informal probe prior to this evidence, Tapper was presented with evidence of the relationship last Wednesday and brought it to the attention of HR, according to Page Six, who first reported the news. By Friday, Quadrani had exited the network.

Though concerns about Quadrani had reportedly been surfaced prior to the evidence making its way to Tapper, evidence had never been significant enough to take action.

A CNN spokesperson declined to comment. TheWrap was unable to reach Quadrani for comment.

Prior to joining Tapper’s team for “The Lead With Jake Tapper” in 2013, Quadrani worked MSNBC as an executive producer on “The Daily Rundown With Chuck Todd” and MSNBC’s weekend programming. The EP also previously worked at “Today” from 2003–2009 after working ABC’s “Good Morning America” from 1998–2003.

The ouster comes just over a year after former CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker resigned from the network over a consensual relationship with his key lieutenant, Allison Gollust, who herself resigned from CNN shortly after the relationship was unveiled.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years,” Zucker wrote employees in a memo shared by CNN. “I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today.”