Go Pro Today

CNN and iHeartRadio Launch Political Explainer Podcast ‘Election 101’ (Exclusive)

Vice president of digital productions Courtney Coupe tells TheWrap how her female-driven audio team is demystifying the electoral process

| September 16, 2020 @ 5:00 AM Last Updated: September 16, 2020 @ 6:09 AM
cnn iheart

CNN/iHeartMedia

CNN and iHeartRadio launched a new podcast Wednesday with the aim of demystifying the electoral process.

“Election 101,” hosted by CNN correspondent Kristen Holmes, will use each of its ten episodes to tackle topics like gerrymandering, mail-in voting, the two-party system, the Electoral College and more.

The podcast isn’t just about this election, but about all elections and how they work, CNN’s vice president of digital productions Courtney Coupe explained to TheWrap ahead of the podcast’s launch.

Also Read: CNN Interrupts White House Press Briefing to Accuse Kayleigh McEnany of 'Lying'

“2020 is turning out to be a year that no one had expected,” she said, “and at every turn it feels like there’s another unpredictable moment and that leaves consumers with so many questions.”

She went on, “The value proposition for CNN Audio is, ‘How can we be a source for information? How can we take CNN’s expertise and provide into to our listeners?’ Around the election in particular, there are a lot of questions.”

The “expertise,” according to Coupe, isn’t just in CNN’s political team, but in her audio team, as well. Most of the audio team started this spring and, since CNN is like most media companies and has employees working from home during the pandemic, they’ve never all been in the same room together. They’ve still launched a a handful of podcasts in the last few months anyway. “Election 101” is meant to supplement the other political offerings, like “Politically Sound,” which dives deeper into headlines around this election cycle.

Also Read: Draymond Green Joins CNN as Contributor

Coupe highlighted her female-driven leadership time in particular, lauding executive producer Megan Marcus, head of audience strategy Ashley Lusk and head of partnerships Lisa Namerow.

“It’s a really robust and female-driven leadership team. Look, we want to lean into smart, insightful, powerful voices to build this team, who come with the expertise and their own backgrounds,” she said. “These are audio experts experts and [we’re] really making sure that  we leverage the knowledge and expertise that they’ve built in the industry and kind of create our own powerhouse brands here at CNN.”

The first episode of “Election 101” is now available on CNN Audio and iHeartRadio digital platforms, on mobile via the CNN and iHeartRadio apps and everywhere podcasts are found. Future episodes will be released on Wednesdays and are distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 (Photos)

  • The Rock Kevin Hart Brian Cox covid Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Patrick Ewing Getty Images
  • Neera Tanden Getty Images
  • andrea bocelli Getty Images
  • Judi Evans Days Of Our Lives Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Michael Malone Getty Images
  • dl hughley Getty Images
  • Novak Djokovic tennis Getty Images
  • Malcolm Brogdon Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jimmie johnson nascar Getty Images
  • kimberly guilfoyle Getty Images
  • shana moakler Getty Images
  • Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jack nicklaus Getty Images
  • Mel Gibson Getty Images
  • Shannon Beador RHOC Real Housewives of Orange County Getty Images
  • doja cat Getty Images
  • Lena Dunham
  • Peter Thomas RHOA Real Housewives of Atlanta
  • Alyssa Milano Getty Images
  • Antonio Banderas Getty Images
  • Brian Cox Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart Getty Images
  • Dwayne Johnson Getty
  • Tiffany Haddish Getty
  • Michael Rooker Suicide Squad Getty
1 of 84

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Brian Cox are among the many stars stricken by the novel coronavirus

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content