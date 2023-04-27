CNN veteran Dana Bash will be the new weekday host of the cable news network’s “Inside Politics.” After leading the program for nine years, John King has stepped aside from the series to pursue another project ahead of the 2024 presidential campaign.

“This is my ‘back to the future’ dream assignment,” King said. “It is my 10th presidential cycle and, given the stakes, I felt it was time to get back to my roots reporting across the country.”

In his new role, the CNN chief national correspondent will focus on voters in key states across the country as the he 2024 presidential campaign cycle gets underway. According to a press release from CNN, “The project will follow the voters who pick presidents and settle close races, giving them a voice and telling in-depth and nuanced stories about how they view politicians and political issues throughout the election cycle.”

Though he will be leaving “Inside Politics” for the new venture, King will remain part of CNN’s live election and special coverage.

Stepping in his shoes as the new host of “Inside Politics” will be CNN’s chief political correspondent Dana Bash. Bash will additionally continue to serve as co-anchor of “State of the Union With Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.”

“I am thrilled to be taking over as anchor of Inside Politics,” Bash said. “After nearly 30 years at CNN covering campaigns, Capitol Hill and the White House, I am excited to helm a program devoted to the politics that impact Americans’ lives. John built an extraordinary show that has attracted a loyal audience of political junkies, and I am looking forward to leading its next chapter.”

“Inside Politics” originally premiered in 1992 when it was co-hosted by Catherine Crier and Bernard Shaw. It was then canceled in 2005 before it was revived in 2014 with King as its host. Since then, the series has ranked No. 2 in cable news.