CNN anchor John King called out Fox News for avoiding the coverage of the former leader of the Proud Boys and three other members of the group being convicted of seditious conspiracy over the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.

On Thursday, Henry “Enrique” Tarrio and Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl were found guilty on seditious conspiracy for their involvement in the attack.

The topic became a conversation piece during Thursday’s airing of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” in which King pointed out that while CNN made sure to include the verdict in its news coverage, a certain other news platform did not. You can watch video of the segment above.

“Five leaders of the Proud Boys, four of those five convicted of seditious conspiracy. I believe that’s 10 years in prison there. Plus there’s 10 counts in all. So they’re convicted, most of them convicted of several felonies here,” King said.

On top of the members’ sedition felony strike, the group was hit with other conspiracy charges, including obstructing the Electoral College college and tampering with evidence. A fifth defendant, Dominic Pezzola, was found not guilty on sedition charges but he was convicted of other serious felonies.

“To the to the people out there. I was telling you before we came on camera, there’s another network that by the time I walked upstairs, even though they have been out for 40 minutes, had not shown this to the American people just yet. To their audience. Their audience,” King went on, alluding to Fox News.

A Fox News spokesperson, responding to King’s comments, pointed out to TheWrap that the network took AG Merrick Garland’s news conference on the Proud Boys convictions live to air at 4 p.m. ET.

The convictions came more than two years after the riots in Washington D.C. after a Donald Trump rally during the certification of states’ Electoral College votes in an effort to stop the transfer of power to Joe Biden after the 2020 ppresidential election. The attack included more than 2,000 rioters, many of whom broken into the Capitol building, looted and vandalized the building along their way, even assaulting Capitol authorities.