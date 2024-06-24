CNN’s Kasie Hunt cut an interview with Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt short after the latter verbally attacked upcoming debate moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

Leavitt joined “CNN This Morning” Monday to discuss Donald Trump’s strategy going into this week’s presidential debate hosted by CNN. The interview turned contentious, however, as Leavitt expressed distrust of the network’s coverage.

“President Trump is knowingly going into a hostile environment on this very network, on CNN, with debate moderators who have made their opinions about him very well known over the past eight years and their biased coverage of him,” Leavitt said.

“Jake Tapper and Dana Bash have acquitted themselves as professionals as they have covered campaigns and interviewed candidates from all sides of the aisle,” Hunt replied, backing up her colleagues. “If you’re attacking the moderators, you’re usually losing.”

Kasie Hunt abruptly cut an interview w/ Trump spox Karoline Leavitt short this morning when she repeatedly went after Jake Tapper instead of answering Kasie’s questions.



Hunt then attempted to redirect the conversation to Trump’s behavior leading up to the debate and what the campaign is expecting from President Joe Biden’s performance.

But Leavitt wouldn’t drop it, saying, “Well, first of all, it takes about five minutes to Google Jake Tapper, Donald Trump,” to see what the anchor has said about the former president.

“Ma’am, we’re going to stop this interview if you’re going to keep attacking my colleagues,” Hunt replied. “ I’m going to stop you if you continue to attack my colleagues. I would like to talk about Joe…”

Leavitt then interrupted with “I am stating facts that your colleagues have stated in the past.”

That’s when Hunt cut the interview short, saying, “Now, I’m sorry. We’re going to come back after the panel. Karoline, thanks very much for your time. You are welcome to come back at any point.”

“She is welcome to come back and speak about Donald Trump,” Hunt added. “And Donald Trump will have equal time to Joe Biden when they both join us,” for the debate on Thursday.

After her show, Hunt posted on social media, writing, “You come on my show, you respect my colleagues. Period. I don’t care what side of the aisle you stand on, as my track record clearly shows.”