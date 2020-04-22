CNN President Jeff Zucker Says Staff Won’t Return to Office in ‘Significant Way’ Until ‘End of Summer’

Zucker sent a memo to all staff Wednesday

| April 22, 2020 @ 9:30 AM Last Updated: April 22, 2020 @ 9:31 AM
jeff zucker cnn

Getty Images

CNN staffers should not expect to return to their offices until the end of summer, President Jeff Zucker said in a memo to worldwide staff Wednesday. The majority of the network’s employees have been working from home for six weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will not be returning to the office in any significant way any time soon,” he wrote in the email, obtained by TheWrap. “We will phase back in very slowly, with emphasis in the beginning on roles that are directly related to keeping the CNN US network on the air, as well as newsgathering. As a result, for the majority of you, across all of our networks and platforms, return to the office will not happen in any significant way before the end of the summer.”

The memo outlined that only about 10% of staff is working in CNN offices worldwide, a number the network hopes to increase to 15% by early June. “Our expectation is that the rest of you will not return before early September, with a few exceptions in July for newsgathering and some in August, depending on the political conventions,” Zucker wrote, adding that “none of these dates are set in stone.”

Also Read: CNN's Richard Quest Tests Positive for Coronavirus

“To be clear, production of our programs will continue from home, as it is now, until the end of summer. Same for digital,” he wrote. “I should also note that our Hong Kong office will likely be operating on a different timetable, as they have throughout this crisis, determined by local conditions there.”

In the memo, Zucker thanked CNNers for their “continued commitment to keeping us on the air and online” and said the organization has “informed more people around the world about this global pandemic” than its competitors.

CNN has been a public face of the pandemic not only for its reporting, but because three of its high-profile on-air talents — Chris Cuomo, Brooke Baldwin and Richard Quest — have tested positive for the virus and been vocal about their experiences.

Innovative Ways Stars Are Helping Out During the Coronavirus Pandemic (Photos)

  • John Krasinski Michael Che Bethenny Frankel Photo credit: Getty Images/NBC
  • John Krasinski Photo credit: Getty Images
  • meghan markle prince harry Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Smith Clerks 3 Story Photo credit: TheWrap
  • Matthew McConaughey 2005 Texas Rose Bowl Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Halsey Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Michael Che SNL Photo credit: NBC
  • Kylie Jenner Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Christian Siriano coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Bethenny Frankel Photo credit: Getty Images
1 of 11

From good news broadcasts to meal delivery, these celebrities are giving a little extra

Celebrities are using their influence and resources to provide assistance to the needed impacted by the coronavirus and the front line health care workers combatting the disease.

While many stars have donated money or performed in benefit concerts, some have gone the extra mile in terms of hands-on giving or simply spreading goodwill.

From John Krasinski's Some Good News broadcast to Bethenny Frankel's BSTRONG initiative, check out the innovative ways the stars are helping out during the coronavirus pandemic.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE