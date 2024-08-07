CNN Launches Free FAST Streaming Channel for Original Series

CNN launched a new free, ad-supported streaming channel on Wednesday that features content from the network’s original series library.

Audiences in the U.S. and internationally will have FAST channel access to CNN original programming starting on Wednesday. The channel will include a variety of original series programming, combined into a linear stream.

The CNN Originals included at launch are “Amanpour: Sex and Love Around the World,” “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” “Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta,” “Diana,” “Lincoln: Divided We Stand,” “Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History,” “This is Life with Lisa Ling,” “The Wonder List with Bill Weir,” “United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell,” and more.

Currently, these programs are only available for streaming on the Max platform.

“We’re very happy to expand CNN’s FAST portfolio with the new compelling offering of a CNN Originals channel, bringing some of the very best, award-winning long-form content in the business to audiences in this format,” EVP of CNN International Commercial Phil Nelson said. “This new channel adds to CNN’s current FAST offerings of CNN Headlines in the US and CNN Fast around the world, with additional channels planned to launch in the months ahead.”

CNN Originals FASTchannel is available today in the US on Amazon Freevee, as well as on Fire TV and Prime Video, and on Plex with additional platforms to come in the days ahead.