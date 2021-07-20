CNN to Hire 450 Workers for New Streaming Service

CNN will hire 450 people to help launch new streaming service CNN+, which will debut in the first quarter of 2022.

CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker was joined by executive vice president Andrew Morse, head of product and general manager of CNN+ Alex MacCallum and senior vice president and head of programming for CNN+ Rebecca Kutler for a town hall broadcast Tuesday. The employee town hall came one day after CNN announced CNN+.

In it, Morse explained that the company would hire 450 people to work on CNN+ and existing employees were encouraged to apply to the open roles, some of which were already posted for them to view. He highlighted the need to fill roles in the new streamer’s editorial, product, technology, analytics and design teams, among others.

MacCallum added, “We are looking for talented product, technology, data and design employees to join from a number of different locations. Not all of the roles are based in one city. Some of them also have the opportunity to be fully remote.”

She pointed out that even if a CNN staffer isn’t compelled to apply to an open role at CNN+, they should be “a brand advocate” who still works to help the company “expand [its] talent network.”

After Zucker jokingly asked where all the new hires will sit, Morse explained that CNN+ will be based out of New York’s Hudson Yards, as CNN is itself, and there will be “extra space” allocated for the new product and its teams.

“We’re talking to folks at every one of our locations to try to figure out how to accommodate CNN+,” he added, noting that there will be employees for the streamer based in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Los Angeles and San Francisco, too.