CNN Renews ‘Have I Got News for You’ for Season 3

CNN has renewed “Have I Got News for You,” the American version of the long-running British comedy series, hosted by Roy Wood Jr. with co-stars Michael Ian Black and Amber Ruffin, TheWrap has learned. The cable channel is set to announce the show will be coming back for its third season as part of CNN’s Upfront presentation in New York City on Wednesday.

“Now that we know that none of us will be Pope, we proudly announce our return for Season 3 of ‘Have I Got News for You’ this fall,” Wood Jr., Ruffin and Black joked in a joint statement shared with TheWrap.

“Have I Got News for You” will enter its new season with momentum, having finished its second season as CNN’s second most-watched show. It averaged 722,000 viewers during the second season — up 66% compared to the ratings CNN’s 9:00 p.m. ET time slot was getting before.

The third season of the show will premiere on Saturday, Sep. 6, at 9 p.m. ET on CNN.

“Have I Got News for You” has been a key cog in CNN’s revamped, more comedy-focused Saturday night programming since it debuted in September 2024. The show follows “Real Time With Bill Maher,” which airs at 8 p.m. ET on Saturdays, a night after it runs on HBO. That combo appears to be working, with CNN’s viewership on Saturday nights up 42% year-over-year, with the channel averaging 770,000 viewers across those time slots.

If you are unfamiliar, “Have I Got News for You” offers an edgy take on the news of the previous week, with the comic trio testing a rotating panel of guests on their news knowledge via games and quick-hit panel conversations. Some well-known guests from Season 2 included Andy Richter, Mike Lawler, Tim Ryan, George Conway, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Representatives Jasmine Crockett, Ro Khanna and Mike Lawler.

Beyond coming back for its third season, CNN will also be launching a “Have I Got News for You” podcast this summer.

“’Have I Got News for You’ continues to serve as a humorous reprieve for audiences on Saturday nights without ever losing its bite,” Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent for CNN Originals and creative development for CNN Worldwide, said in a statement.

The show is produced by Hat Trick Productions for CNN. Jimmy Mulville, executive producer for Hat Trick, said his company is “pleased and proud that CNN have asked us to come back and find what’s funny in the news” this fall. Jim Biederman and Richard Wilson are also executive producers on the show, which can be streamed on Max if viewers miss it on CNN.